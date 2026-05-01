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Sports

Hometown Saskatchewan Roughriders players officially retire from football

By Rylee Cohen Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 6:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Hometown pair hang ’em up'
Hometown pair hang ’em up
WATCH: Saskatchewan Roughriders hometown talents Mitch Picton and Jorgen Hus have officially retired from football. For more, watch the video above.
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Two hometown Saskatchewan Roughriders players are closing the book on their careers. Wide receiver Mitch Picton and long snapper Jorgen Hus have officially retired from football.

Picton, a Regina local, was drafted in 2017 by the Riders and spent his entire career in the green and white. He recorded more than  1,000 yards and six touchdowns through 64 regular season games with the team.

“It was a dream come true to play for this team, play for this province and represent this team and province in the best way I could,” Picton said. “It’s something I took pride in every day.”

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As for Hus, a Saskatoon product, he spent a decade anchoring special teams for Saskatchewan. His ability to stay healthy enabled Hus to play in 177 games as a Rider, with a 150-game streak to close out his career.

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His off-field contributions were recognized in 2024 when Hus was awarded the Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award.

“Playing at home has meant everything to me,” he said. “I mean, I’ve just been so fortunate that everything’s worked out that way.

“Obviously I got drafted to Edmonton, but when I knew I was coming back to the CFL, after all those NFL tryouts, there was only one place I wanted to be which was right here at home.”

The pair end their careers on a high note, as champions, claiming the 2025 Grey Cup last season. As much as they played for Saskatchewan, they also represented it, both on and off the field.

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