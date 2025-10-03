Menu

Crime

Suspect sketch released in Edmonton playground sexual assault of young girl

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 6:26 pm
1 min read
Police are looking for help identifying a youth believed to have sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl at a park in the northside community of Lorelei in July 2025. View image in full screen
Police are looking for help identifying a youth believed to have sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl at a park in the northside community of Lorelei in July 2025. Edmonton Police Service
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for help identifying a youth believed to have sexually assaulted a child in a northside park this past summer.

It happened on Monday, July 7 near near 109 Street and 162 Avenue.

There are three schools in that neighbourhood that share green space in Lorelei Park, including Bishop Savaryn Catholic Elementary School at the corner of 109 Street and 162 Avenue/Beaumaris Road.

Police said a boy or teen of unknown age approached a group of parents and children at a playground around 5:30 p.m. Police said the male asked if he could play with the kids.

During this time, it is believed the youth took an eight-year-old girl into a wooded area beside the park and sexually assaulted her.

Police said all investigative avenues for identifying the suspect have been exhausted, and as such, they now are releasing a composite sketch of the male in the hope it may lead to tips about his identity.

He is described as a young male with black hair, standing between five feet, six inches and five feet, eight inchers tall.

He was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a logo across the chest area, white running shoes and light blue coloured jeans.

The sketch indicates he also had braces.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

