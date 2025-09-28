SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Global BC Favourite Family recipe: Anthony’s Baba’s Borscht

By Staff Special to Global News
Posted September 28, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Global BC Favourite Family recipe: Anthony’s Baba’s Borscht - image
Anthony’s Baba’s Borscht

(Makes ~4 ½ Gallons)

Ingredients

  • 2 heads cabbage (¼ of it fried separately)
  • 1 large beet (whole)
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 ½ large cans (about 42 oz total) of tomatoes
  • ¾ lb butter, divided
  • ½ pint (1 cup) whipping cream
  • 1 green pepper, chopped (½ for simmering, ½ for pot)
  • 6 large potatoes (5 cut into large pieces, 1 diced small)
  • 4 large carrots, diced
  • 1 stalk celery, diced
  • Salt, black pepper, and fresh dill to taste

Instructions

Step 1 – Tomato Base

  1. In a medium pot, combine tomatoes, ½ green pepper, and ¼ lb butter.
  2. Simmer gently until the tomatoes cook down into a sauce.

Step 2 – Fried Cabbage & Onion

  1. In a frying pan, sauté ¼ of the cabbage and the chopped onion in ¼ lb butter.
  2. Cook until softened but do not brown. Remove from heat.

Step 3 – Main Pot

  1. In a very large stockpot, fill about ¼ full with water or ham stock.
  2. Add:
    • Remaining cabbage (cut up)
    • Large pieces of potatoes (5 of them)
    • Diced carrot
    • Diced celery
    • Whole beet
    • Salt and pepper
  1. Simmer until vegetables are tender.

Step 4 – Combine

  1. Add the cooked tomato mixture and the sautéed cabbage/onion into the main pot.
  2. Add the diced potato for extra texture.
  3. Taste and adjust seasoning with more salt, pepper, and fresh dill.

Step 5 – Finish

  1. Just before serving, stir in the whipping cream.
  2. Remove the whole beet (or shred it back into the soup for deeper color and flavor, if desired).

