Global BC Favourite Family recipe: Anthony’s Baba’s Borscht

Anthony’s Baba’s Borscht
(Makes ~4 ½ Gallons)
Ingredients
- 2 heads cabbage (¼ of it fried separately)
- 1 large beet (whole)
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 ½ large cans (about 42 oz total) of tomatoes
- ¾ lb butter, divided
- ½ pint (1 cup) whipping cream
- 1 green pepper, chopped (½ for simmering, ½ for pot)
- 6 large potatoes (5 cut into large pieces, 1 diced small)
- 4 large carrots, diced
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- Salt, black pepper, and fresh dill to taste
Instructions
Step 1 – Tomato Base
- In a medium pot, combine tomatoes, ½ green pepper, and ¼ lb butter.
- Simmer gently until the tomatoes cook down into a sauce.
Step 2 – Fried Cabbage & Onion
- In a frying pan, sauté ¼ of the cabbage and the chopped onion in ¼ lb butter.
- Cook until softened but do not brown. Remove from heat.
Step 3 – Main Pot
- In a very large stockpot, fill about ¼ full with water or ham stock.
- Add:
- Remaining cabbage (cut up)
- Large pieces of potatoes (5 of them)
- Diced carrot
- Diced celery
- Whole beet
- Salt and pepper
- Simmer until vegetables are tender.
Step 4 – Combine
- Add the cooked tomato mixture and the sautéed cabbage/onion into the main pot.
- Add the diced potato for extra texture.
- Taste and adjust seasoning with more salt, pepper, and fresh dill.
Step 5 – Finish
- Just before serving, stir in the whipping cream.
- Remove the whole beet (or shred it back into the soup for deeper color and flavor, if desired).
