Diddy’s legal team seeks immediate release ahead of sentencing

Send this page to someone via email

Lawyers for Sean “Diddy” Combs urged a judge to sentence him to no more than 14 months in prison for his conviction on two prostitution-related charges, which would result in his near-immediate release if the judge grants the request.

In a written submission, Combs’ legal team said he has already been punished enough.

“Mr. Combs’s celebrity status in the realms of music, fashion, spirits, media, and finance has been shattered and Mr. Combs’s legacy has been destroyed,” his legal team wrote to Judge Arun Subramanian, who is scheduled to decide the disgraced hip-hop mogul’s sentence on Oct. 3.

“He has served over a year in one of the most notorious jails in America—yet has made the most of that punishment. It is time for Mr. Combs to go home to his family, so he can continue his treatment and try to make the most of the next chapter of his extraordinary life.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the 182-page sentencing memo, his lawyers argued for Combs’ release as he has already served nearly 13 months in a Brooklyn jail.

“To achieve specific deterrence in this case, a sentence of no more than 14 months is ‘sufficient, but not greater than necessary’ to achieve the goals of sentencing,” his lawyers wrote.

The court filing also provided new information about what Combs’ life has been like during his nearly 13 months behind bars, describing intense surveillance by guards and at least one threat of violence.

“Mr. Combs’s near-13 months in prison has been life changing, productive, and a testament to his desire to return to his family and community and lead the best life possible,” his lawyers wrote. “He has taken the time to achieve necessary rehabilitation from day one at the MDC (Metropolitan Detention Center) — including getting clean of all substances.”

Combs’ life in prison has been harrowing at times, his lawyers said.

On one occasion, an inmate approached Combs with a shiv — a makeshift blade — and accused Combs of sitting on his chair, the lawyers wrote. Combs calmed the man down, the lawyers said.

Combs heats his drinking water because he doesn’t trust that it is clean and must sleep within two feet of other inmates in a dorm-style room containing a bathroom with no door, the lawyers wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Combs has not breathed fresh air in nearly 13 months, or felt sunlight on his skin, often walking with a limp due to a painful knee injury that requires surgery,” they said.

Prison has also allowed Combs to become sober for the first time in 25 years, his lawyers wrote.

They said their client is a “changed man,” who had realized that his overuse of drugs had contributed to violent acts he participated in.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Without minimizing Mr. Combs’s conduct, this is in many ways a ‘sex, drugs, and rock n’ roll’ story,” they said.

Combs has created a program in jail, called Free Game with Diddy, in which he is “inspiring and helping other inmates,” his lawyers said in the filing.

Story continues below advertisement

The program is a six-week course, “which is an educational program designed to equip participants with essential skills in business management, entrepreneurship and personal development,” the legal filing stated.

“Despite many professional successes in Mr. Combs’s life, he counts his Free Game course as one of the most impactful and important endeavors of his life. He hopes to continue with and expand and improve upon this curriculum in the future,” his lawyers wrote. “His goal is to implement this program on a grander scale upon his release with programming to extend to youth in the community as well as in state operated facilities.”

Combs’ lawyers quoted the rapper as telling a probation officer that he once thought “success and money gave me freedom to do whatever I wanted to do with no real consequences.”

“I used to call myself a king. But I didn’t act like a king. I didn’t act like a man. This situation has made me become a man, a man who knows and understands his responsibilities,” Combs said, according to the lawyers.

Letters from more than 75 of Combs’ associates

Combs’ lawyers included letters from different associates of the rapper, including his family members and his ex-girlfriend, Caresha Brownlee, also known as rapper Yung Miami.

“I believe it’s important for the court to know the side of Sean that isn’t always seen or spoken about — the man who poured into others, who gave opportunities, who led by example, and who loved deeply,” Brownlee wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

Brownlee shared details about her three-year relationship with Combs, who she described as “loving, genuine, supportive, and always encouraging.”

“He helped shape me both professionally and personally. He believed in me, pushed me to grow, and taught me how to be a better businesswoman,” she wrote.

Brownlee added that she truly believes Combs “belongs at home, with his family, the people who mean the most to him and who continue to be his greatest source of purpose and strength.”

“Judge.. That’s a good man,” Brownlee’s letter concluded.

Combs’ son, Christian, 27, also submitted a letter to Subramanian, asking him to “please let my father out of jail.”

“We have been through a year of lies and discrimination and dehumanization and loneliness and separation and extreme stress on the family,” Christian wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is my dad and he is the best father in the whole world. He has never ever taught me anything but to treat people with the most respect possible and to never be entitled and to always work for what I want and to treat people with love and kindness most importantly.”

Christian said his father is the reason he has a career in the music industry and credited him for the person he is today.

“Please let my father out of prison! He does not deserve to be there and has already been in jail for a year!! This has been the worst year anyone could ever go through,” he added.

Combs’ sentencing takes place Oct. 3

On July 2, Combs was found guilty of two counts of prostitution. Prosecutors said he arranged for paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers.

The Bad Boy Records founder was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges.

Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo asked that Combs be released on conditional bail to his home in Miami and offered a US$1-million bond. Prosecutor Maurene Comey countered, saying to Subramanian that Combs should remain in jail until sentencing.

Comey also said the government will seek a 20-year maximum sentence for Combs.

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors have yet to submit their final recommendations for a sentence, but in a previous court filing, they said his “extensive history of violence” and attempts to minimize his conduct demonstrate that he is still a dangerous person.

Combs’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

— with files from The Associated Press