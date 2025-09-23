3 Calgary homes seriously damaged in overnight fire

Close to two dozen residents of a southeast Calgary neighbourhood will be looking for a different place to live, after their homes were damaged by a large fire Monday evening.
It happened in the 1100 block of New Brighton Park southeast around 8:41 p.m.
When crews arrived, they discovered three two-storey, single family-homes on fire.
The intensity of the fire, with heavy smoke and flames, forced firefighters to call a second alarm, which means additional resources were brought in to help fight it.
Fire crews also began a search of the homes for any people or animals who may have still been inside, but luckily the 21 people and two dogs who lived there managed to escape on their own.
One person was assessed by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation, but did not require being taken to hospital.
An ATCO crew also had to be called in to help deal with a gas leak that was discovered, but there’s no word if the leak may have contributed to the intensity of the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but CFD said the people who lived in the homes will be “unable to return home for an undetermined amount of time.”
