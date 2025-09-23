Menu

Fire

3 Calgary homes seriously damaged in overnight fire

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted September 23, 2025 3:22 pm
1 min read
More than 20 people who live in the southeast Calgary community of New Brighton, are looking for a new place to live after their homes were seriously damaged in a large fire Monday evening. View image in full screen
More than 20 people who live in the southeast Calgary community of New Brighton, are looking for a new place to live after their homes were seriously damaged in a large fire Monday evening. Global News
Close to two dozen residents of a southeast Calgary neighbourhood will be looking for a different place to live, after their homes were damaged by a large fire Monday evening.

It happened in the 1100 block of New Brighton Park southeast around 8:41 p.m.

This photo, provided to Global News by a viewer, shows how intense the fire was as firefighters arrived on scene. View image in full screen
This photo, provided to Global News by a viewer, shows how intense the fire was as firefighters arrived on scene. Courtesy: Chad Desrochers

When crews arrived, they discovered three two-storey, single family-homes on fire.

The intensity of the fire, with heavy smoke and flames, forced firefighters to call a second alarm, which means additional resources were brought in to help fight it.

Fire crews also began a search of the homes for any people or animals who may have still been inside, but luckily the 21 people and two dogs who lived there managed to escape on their own.

One person was assessed by paramedics for possible smoke inhalation, but did not require being taken to hospital.

Luckily, the 21 people and two dogs that lived in the three homes, managed to escape on their own, before firefighters arrived. View image in full screen
Luckily, the 21 people and two dogs that lived in the three homes, managed to escape on their own, before firefighters arrived. Global News

An ATCO crew also had to be called in to help deal with a gas leak that was discovered, but there’s no word if the leak may have contributed to the intensity of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but CFD said the people who lived in the homes will be “unable to return home for an undetermined amount of time.”

Click to play video: 'Seton rallies in support of townhome fire victims'
Seton rallies in support of townhome fire victims
