Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fire

Community rallies for family that lost father, daughter in Calgary fire: ‘The road ahead is long’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 29, 2025 6:19 pm
The community is rallying to support a Calgary family that lost a father and daughter in a fatal fire in the Taradale neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Sukhi Gill and her 16-year-old son escaped the residential fire through a bedroom window; two basement tenants also managed to escape.

Tragically, her husband, 50-year-old Sunny, died inside the home, while their nine-year-old daughter died from her injuries later that morning.

Now, family friends have launched an online fundraiser that had, by Sunday, already collected nearly $20,000.

“Sunny was a kind, hardworking father. His daughter Hargun was full of light. She loved school, music and dancing, and her energy brought joy to everyone around her,” the fundraiser says.

“Hargun was young but determined, she told her mother that she wanted to be a physiotherapist. Unfortunately, her dreams were cut short.”

The fundraiser adds that the family lost everything in the fire, and faces a difficult recovery, emotional devastation, and the effort of rebuilding their lives from scratch.

“This has shaken the whole community. Friends, neighbours, and even strangers have come forward offering support, but the road ahead is long and overwhelming,” the fundraiser says.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not believed to be suspicious.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

