Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘She was screaming’: Multiple people rescued from fatal Alberta house fire

By Michael King Global News
Posted June 26, 2025 8:28 am
2 min read
TARADALE FIRE View image in full screen
Calgary fire officials investigate a fatal house fire in the northeast community of Taradale, Alta., on June 26, 2025. Michael King/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A fatal house fire in the northeast community of Taradale is under investigation.

Fire crews responded just after 1:15 a.m. Thursday morning after a 911 call from a neighbour who spotted the flames.

When firefighters arrived, flames were shooting from both floors of the home, threatening to spread to neighbouring houses.

“There was a lot of fire from this structure, coming out the main floor and the second storey,” said Battalion Chief Scott Cowan with the Calgary Fire Department.

“Flames were pushing out to both sides of the structure and impinging on the houses on either side of the structure. Crews were very quick getting water on that fire to prevent the houses on either side from igniting.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One adult was found dead inside the home during the firefighter’s search.

Story continues below advertisement

Five other people were inside the house at the time with two adults managing to escape from the basement on their own.

Two more were rescued from the roof after escaping through an upstairs window. One was a child taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, the other was an adult who is also in stable condition.

Trending Now

Another child was carried out by firefighters, and rushed to hospital by EMS in critical, life-threatening condition.

Zubair Hanif was the neighbour who called 911 and says he did what he could to get everyone out.

“There was huge smoke, black smoke inside,” described Hanif. “I heard the noise of a lady upstairs, she was in her bedroom with her husband. One of the kids was in the other room, a baby girl. She was screaming and we broke the door to get them out of the house.”

Because of the fatal outcome from the fire, the Calgary Police Arson Unit has been called in but Cowan says there’s nothing to suggest the fire is suspicious.

The cause is still under investigation.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices