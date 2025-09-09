Calgary Fire responds to ammonia leak at Lynwood arena

See more sharing options

The Calgary Fire Department was called to an arena facility in the 200 block of 69 Avenue SE for an ammonia leak on Monday at around 7:15 p.m.

Hazmat crews were able to locate active ammonia and create a safe zone around the building as they worked to ventilate the building.

Staff and patrons were able to self-evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

Crews worked with the arena’s refrigeration contractor to make sure the building was safe while further repairs are planned.