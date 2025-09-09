Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Fire responds to ammonia leak at Lynwood arena

By Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted September 9, 2025 12:24 pm
1 min read
A Calgary fire department truck is shown in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. View image in full screen
A Calgary Fire Department truck is shown in Calgary, Alta., on April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Calgary Fire Department was called to an arena facility in the 200 block of 69 Avenue SE for an ammonia leak on Monday at around 7:15 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hazmat crews were able to locate active ammonia and create a safe zone around the building as they worked to ventilate the building.

Staff and patrons were able to self-evacuate, and no injuries were reported.

Trending Now

Crews worked with the arena’s refrigeration contractor to make sure the building was safe while further repairs are planned.

Sponsored content

AdChoices