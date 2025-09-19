Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Third suspect arrested in shooting of 11-year-old girl, Regina police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 19, 2025 12:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two young men arrested in shooting that left 11-year-old girl injured'
Two young men arrested in shooting that left 11-year-old girl injured
RELATED: Two young men have been arrested and are facing several charges for the shooting that serious injured an 11-year-old girl in August.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A third suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting last month that left an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries, Regina police say.

Michael Mayer, 41, was arrested Thursday and charged with a laundry list of offences, including attempted murder, recklessly discharging a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The Aug. 11 incident took place in the early hours of Aug. 11 at a home in the 1000 block of Edgar Street.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Six weeks after the shooting, police arrested 20-year-old Anthony Nahbexie and 18-year-old Devon Nahbexie, who each face a half-dozen charges, similar to those faced by Mayer.

Police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stopers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Province gives more authority to police to address street weapons'
Province gives more authority to police to address street weapons
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices