Third suspect arrested in shooting of 11-year-old girl, Regina police say

A third suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting last month that left an 11-year-old girl with serious injuries, Regina police say.
Michael Mayer, 41, was arrested Thursday and charged with a laundry list of offences, including attempted murder, recklessly discharging a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder, and possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The Aug. 11 incident took place in the early hours of Aug. 11 at a home in the 1000 block of Edgar Street.
Six weeks after the shooting, police arrested 20-year-old Anthony Nahbexie and 18-year-old Devon Nahbexie, who each face a half-dozen charges, similar to those faced by Mayer.
Police continue to investigate, and ask anyone with information to call 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stopers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.
