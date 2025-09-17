Menu

Canada

2 young men arrested in Regina shooting that left 11-year-old girl injured

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted September 17, 2025 7:20 pm
1 min read
WATCH: Two young men have been arrested and are facing several charges for the shooting that seriously injured an 11-year-old girl in August.
On Aug. 11, Regina police responded to a shooting after 2 a.m. at a home located on the 1000 block of Edgar Street.

At least 21 bullets hit the side of the house in the attack and left an 11-year-old girl seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

Six weeks after the incident, RPS arrested 20-year-old Anthony Nahbexie and 18-year-old Devon Nahbexie.

They’re both facing these joint charges:

  • Attempted murder
  • Reckless discharge of a firearm
  • Conspiracy to commit murder
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unathorized
  • Possession of stolen property over $5,000
Devon Nahbexie is also facing two charges of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Both men made their first appearance in provincial court Wednesday morning. They’re set to make their next appearance on Sept. 26.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details on the investigation in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

