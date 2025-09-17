2 young men arrested in Regina shooting that left 11-year-old girl injured

See more sharing options

On Aug. 11, Regina police responded to a shooting after 2 a.m. at a home located on the 1000 block of Edgar Street.

At least 21 bullets hit the side of the house in the attack and left an 11-year-old girl seriously injured from a gunshot wound.

Six weeks after the incident, RPS arrested 20-year-old Anthony Nahbexie and 18-year-old Devon Nahbexie.

They’re both facing these joint charges:

Attempted murder

Reckless discharge of a firearm

Conspiracy to commit murder

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unathorized

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Devon Nahbexie is also facing two charges of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Both men made their first appearance in provincial court Wednesday morning. They’re set to make their next appearance on Sept. 26.

