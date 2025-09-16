Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025 are back – Shop the best discounts

Send this page to someone via email

Is there anything quite as thrilling as snagging a must-have item on sale? We think not! That’s why we’re already counting down to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days in Canada. This annual event is the perfect chance to grab incredible deals on top brands—and this year is no exception. Get ready to kick off your holiday shopping early!

This year’s sale is extended to a 4 day event from October 7 – 10. Not a Prime member yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to enjoy perks like next-day delivery. Save big on brands like Clinique, Dyson, Samsung and more. Don’t forget to subscribe The Curator’s newsletter for exclusive finds. Shop these early deals to beat the rush!

Beauty

Clinique Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum with Lactic Acid Clinique’s Moisture Surge Active Glow Serum exfoliates for smoother, fresher skin while boosting hydration for a plump, healthy-looking complexion. It also brightens and enhances your skin’s natural glow. Great for layering under moisturizer and makeup. $46 on Amazon (was $65)

NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand If you’ve been eyeing this coveted NuDerma Clinical system, now’s your chance to snatch one up at a discount. As the winner of Cosmopolitan’s 2023 “Holy Grail” Award, this therapy wand has anti-aging and skin-balancing benefits, creating radiant, smoother skin in less time. $151.95 on Amazon (was $199.95)

Hair Dryer Your mornings just got easier with this high-speed hairdryer that dries hair in just 2–5 minutes, making it up to 5× faster than traditional dryers. Lightweight, portable and quiet. Grab it while it’s 71 per cent off! $117.31 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Home

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum features strong suction and up to 40 minutes of cleaning time. It also features advanced filtration that traps 99.99% of fine dust, converts to a handheld for stairs, cars, and upholstery, and comes with multiple specialized attachments for pets and everyday messes. $449.99 on Amazon (was $599.99)

Ergonomic Office Chair This ergonomic office chair, now 42 per cent off, supports a natural S-curve spine, reduces back pain, and features adjustable lumbar support, headrest, seat height, and recline for a personalized fit. Its breathable mesh, flip-up armrests, rocking function, and reinforced frame ensure long-lasting comfort, flexibility, and durability for work, gaming, or relaxation. $151.99 on Amazon (was $259.99)

Philips 2200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with 100% Ceramic Grinder In the market for a new appliance you’ll use every day? This Philips machine lets you enjoy two delicious coffee options—espresso or coffee—with cappuccino-ready milk froth using its intuitive two-part milk system. Buy on Amazon

Tech

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 combines AI-powered sketching and writing tools with a vivid display for both creativity and entertainment. Perfect for work, play, and everything in between. $1199.99 on Amazon (was $1349.99)

ASUS ROG Gladius III Wireless AimPoint Gaming Mouse This Asus mouse provides exceptional precision and smooth, responsive control for gaming or work. Its lightweight build, versatile connectivity, swappable switches, and secure grip ensure a comfortable, customizable experience. $99.98 on Amazon (was $149.99)

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones These headphones deliver powerful hybrid active noise cancelling, blocking up to 90 per cent of external noise so you can fully immerse yourself in rich sound. With 40-hour battery life, dual-device Bluetooth, and customizable settings, they make commuting, working, or just relaxing a high-quality experience. $69.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

Kids & Family

Pampers Diapers Size 3, 168 Count Pampers Swaddlers diapers provide superior skin protection and leak prevention to keep your baby comfortable and dry. Dermatologist-approved, hypoallergenic, and featuring a wetness indicator, they are the #1 best-selling diaper and trusted by pediatricians for active little ones. $41.96 on Amazon (was $51.99)

PicassoTiles Magnetic Tiles These PicassoTiles let kids dream big and build big, expanding their creations while exploring colours, shapes, numbers, and basic architectural design. Perfect for solo or group play, they combine fun and learning, encouraging creativity, bonding, and imaginative problem-solving for children aged 3 and up. $25.12 on Amazon (was $41.99)

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Flatbed Truck with Helicopter Toy The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 set lets kids build and rebuild three different vehicles—from trucks and helicopters to planes and cars. With movable parts, display-ready models, and expandable fun, it’s a perfect gift for kids 7+ to enjoy hours of creative building and role-play. $22.57 on Amazon (was $24.99)

