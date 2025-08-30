SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Last minute back-to-school deals you don’t want to miss

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted August 30, 2025 6:12 pm
1 min read
Lunch bags, notebooks, headphones, and more - at prices that make stocking up easy and stress-free. View image in full screen
Lunch bags, notebooks, headphones, and more - at prices that make stocking up easy and stress-free.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

School’s almost in session, and the clock is ticking! Don’t miss these last-minute back-to-school deals packed with everything your kids need – lunch bags, notebooks, headphones, and more – at prices that make stocking up easy and stress-free.

 

Stackable Lunch Box
Keep lunches organized and ready to go with this 3-tier, leak-proof bento box — perfect for school or on-the-go meals. Each tier is microwave- and dishwasher-safe and comes with built-in cutlery.
$19.54 on Amazon (was $22.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Kids Lunch Box
Bright, roomy, and easy to carry, this purple lunch bag keeps meals fresh, organized, and ready for school days. Available in a variety of colours and patterns.
$15.99 on Amazon (was $22.99)

 

Athletic Sport Crew Cotton Breathable Soft Socks
Now’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials – these boys’ socks combine fun dinosaur, astronaut, and excavator designs with all-day comfort and a snug, breathable fit.
$19.19 on Amazon (was $23.99)

 

Set of 6 Spiral Notebook Pack
Keep the little ones organized with this 6-pack of A5 spiral notebooks – each with a blank kraft cover for personalization, 120 lined pages for smooth writing, and assorted colours to easily sort their subjects or projects.
$20.82 on Amazon (was $23.96)
Story continues below advertisement

 

X3 Clean Germ Attack Foaming Hand Sanitizer
Stock up for the new school season with this alcohol-free, gentle, and travel-ready hand sanitizer – kills 99.9% of germs while being safe for kids, fragrance-free, and perfect for on-the-go use.
$16.19 on Amazon (was $17.99)
More Recommendations

 

Amazon Basics Woodcased Classroom #2 Pencils with Erasers
Write, draw, and doodle – these 30 pre-sharpened wood pencils offer smooth, smudge-free strokes and a comfy grip, plus a soft eraser to fix any little mistakes along the way.
$6.09 on Amazon (was $8.13)

 

Kids Headphones
These kids’ headphones feature soft memory foam, a built-in microphone, and multi-device compatibility – perfect for school, learning, or on-the-go listening.
$19.79 on Amazon (was $21.99)
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Quartet Plastic Frame Magnetic Whiteboard – $9.99

Kipling Seoul 15-Inch Laptop Backpack – $143.27

2025-2026 Weekly/Monthly Academic Planner – $35.42

Sharpie Pocket Highlighters – $3

Owala SmoothSip – $32.04

Yodo Playful Kids Lunch Box – $23.88

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices