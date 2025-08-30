Last minute back-to-school deals you don’t want to miss

Send this page to someone via email

School’s almost in session, and the clock is ticking! Don’t miss these last-minute back-to-school deals packed with everything your kids need – lunch bags, notebooks, headphones, and more – at prices that make stocking up easy and stress-free.

Stackable Lunch Box Keep lunches organized and ready to go with this 3-tier, leak-proof bento box — perfect for school or on-the-go meals. Each tier is microwave- and dishwasher-safe and comes with built-in cutlery. $19.54 on Amazon (was $22.99)

Kids Lunch Box Bright, roomy, and easy to carry, this purple lunch bag keeps meals fresh, organized, and ready for school days. Available in a variety of colours and patterns. $15.99 on Amazon (was $22.99)

Athletic Sport Crew Cotton Breathable Soft Socks Now’s the perfect time to stock up on essentials – these boys’ socks combine fun dinosaur, astronaut, and excavator designs with all-day comfort and a snug, breathable fit. $19.19 on Amazon (was $23.99)

Set of 6 Spiral Notebook Pack Keep the little ones organized with this 6-pack of A5 spiral notebooks – each with a blank kraft cover for personalization, 120 lined pages for smooth writing, and assorted colours to easily sort their subjects or projects. $20.82 on Amazon (was $23.96)

X3 Clean Germ Attack Foaming Hand Sanitizer Stock up for the new school season with this alcohol-free, gentle, and travel-ready hand sanitizer – kills 99.9% of germs while being safe for kids, fragrance-free, and perfect for on-the-go use. $16.19 on Amazon (was $17.99)

Amazon Basics Woodcased Classroom #2 Pencils with Erasers Write, draw, and doodle – these 30 pre-sharpened wood pencils offer smooth, smudge-free strokes and a comfy grip, plus a soft eraser to fix any little mistakes along the way. $6.09 on Amazon (was $8.13)

Kids Headphones These kids’ headphones feature soft memory foam, a built-in microphone, and multi-device compatibility – perfect for school, learning, or on-the-go listening. $19.79 on Amazon (was $21.99)

