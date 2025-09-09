Multiple Toronto speed cameras ‘vandalized’ overnight, city says

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto says multiple automated speed enforcement cameras were “vandalized” overnight Tuesday.

While the city did not specify how many were vandalized or what exactly occurred, Global News documented Tuesday morning a speed camera that had been chopped down at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Woodbine Avenue.

Global News also captured speed cameras vandalized at O’Connor Drive and Coxwell Avenue, Lake Shore and Coxwell, and Bayview Avenue and Post Road.

“We are aware that multiple Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) cameras were vandalized overnight. Vandalism is a criminal offence and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Toronto Police Service,” a city spokesperson told Global News in an email Tuesday.

“The City of Toronto condemns all vandalism of these speed cameras. Damaging these devices allows dangerous speeding to continue and undermines the safety of vulnerable road users, as all ASE devices are located in Community Safety Zones such as near schools, playgrounds and hospitals.”

Toronto police also confirmed it is investigating the incidents.

Tuesday’s development comes after the ASE on Parkside Drive near High Park was cut down Sunday for the seventh time in recent months.

The first incident of vandalism was reported in November 2024, and it has since become infamous, known for the destruction it has faced over the past 10 months.

Faraz Gholizadeh, co-chair of the community group Safe Parkside, told The Canadian Press the camera was first installed in 2021 after a fatal crash and has since issued over 68,000 speeding tickets.

Gholizadeh added the speed camera has recorded the highest speed of 154 kilometres an hour, which is nearly four times the posted speed limit.