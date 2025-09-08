Toronto Police investigating after speed camera cut down for 7th time

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Police say they are investigating a vandalized speed camera on Parkside Drive, which was cut down for the seventh time in recent months.

Officers say they received a report of vandalism on Sunday morning and suspect that it occurred overnight. They say it’s a mischief investigation.

Faraz Gholizadeh, co-chair of the community group Safe Parkside, says the camera was first installed in 2021 after a fatal crash and has since issued over 68,000 speeding tickets.

Gholizadeh says the camera has, however, spent more time on its side or in a pond in recent months, with the latest vandalism reported eight weeks after the last one.

The first incident of vandalism was reported in November 2024, and it has since become infamous, known for the destruction it has faced over the past 10 months.

Gholizadeh says the speed camera has recorded the highest speed of 154 kilometres an hour, which is nearly four times the posted speed limit.