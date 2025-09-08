Menu

Canada

Toronto Police investigating after speed camera cut down for 7th time

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2025 6:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Speed camera vandals on rise in Toronto as fines issued at mass scale'
Speed camera vandals on rise in Toronto as fines issued at mass scale
WATCH: Over the weekend, the camera was cut down from its pole for the seventh time in the last year. Moosa Imran speaks with frustrated residents about how they want the city to respond.
Toronto Police say they are investigating a vandalized speed camera on Parkside Drive, which was cut down for the seventh time in recent months.

Officers say they received a report of vandalism on Sunday morning and suspect that it occurred overnight. They say it’s a mischief investigation.

Faraz Gholizadeh, co-chair of the community group Safe Parkside, says the camera was first installed in 2021 after a fatal crash and has since issued over 68,000 speeding tickets.

Gholizadeh says the camera has, however, spent more time on its side or in a pond in recent months, with the latest vandalism reported eight weeks after the last one.

The first incident of vandalism was reported in November 2024, and it has since become infamous, known for the destruction it has faced over the past 10 months.

Gholizadeh says the speed camera has recorded the highest speed of 154 kilometres an hour, which is nearly four times the posted speed limit.

Click to play video: 'Speed camera on Parkside Drive in Toronto chopped down for 5th time'
Speed camera on Parkside Drive in Toronto chopped down for 5th time
© 2025 The Canadian Press

