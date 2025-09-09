Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Tax grab’: Ford considers forcing cities to get rid of automated speed cameras

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted September 9, 2025 12:32 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Speed camera on Parkside Drive in Toronto chopped down for 5th time'
Speed camera on Parkside Drive in Toronto chopped down for 5th time
RELATED: Speed camera on Parkside Drive in Toronto chopped down for 5th time – May 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants towns and cities using automatic speed cameras to scrap them entirely, threatening he will “help them get rid of them very shortly” if they don’t comply.

Speaking after an event in downtown Toronto on Tuesday morning, Ford said cameras that automatically clock speeding vehicles and send tickets to the address on their licence are nothing more than an attempt to make money.

“It’s just a tax grab, and they should take out those cameras, all of them,” the premier said. “If you want to slow down traffic in school, you put the big, huge signs, big flashing lights, crossing area, people will slow down. This is nothing but a tax grab.”

His comments came after one such camera, beside High Park, was vandalized and chopped down. The camera has been repeatedly vandalized and felled, with the first incident of vandalism reported in November 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

That particular camera was installed on Parkside Drive in Toronto after a fatal crash in 2021 that claimed the lives of two people.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ford said he didn’t think its presence would deter speeding or increase safety on the roads.

“I’m all about public safety, I’m against taxing the death out of people,” he said. “What? Five kilometres over? I guess everyone’s breaking the law every day. Get rid of the speed cameras, or I’m going to do it for them.”

Faraz Gholizadeh, co-chair of the community group Safe Parkside, said he was dismayed to hear the premier describe the cameras as about money, not safety.

“It’s unfortunate that the term ‘tax grab’ is being used for speed cameras that are located near schools and parks, or in other words, in areas where there are high numbers of children,” he wrote in a statement sent to Global News.

“If we can’t enforce speed limits near schools and parks, then where can we enforce speed limits? Are the people of Ontario expected to simply accept that children be put risk of injury or death because so many motorists can’t seem to regulate their speed? Speed kills and speed cameras reduce speeding.”

Trending Now

The Ministry of Transportation did not immediately respond to a question asking if the government planned to table legislative changes to force cities to remove speed cameras.

Story continues below advertisement

Amendments made to the Highway Traffic Act earlier this year through the budget gave Queen’s Park more power to regulate automatic speed cameras and how cities operate them.

“I’m dead against this photo radar that they have,” Ford added on Tuesday.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles called Ford’s comments “idiotic” and said the cameras were important to boost safety.

“We need safer roads — a lot of these speed cameras are in front of the schools we’ve just been talking about,” she said.

“That is not a responsible approach to this issue. We have a premier who is putting booze in gas stations, and now he wants to tear down our speed cameras.”

— with a file from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices