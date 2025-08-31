Recipe: Bone marrow omelette with braised chuck and coconut beef gravy

Bone Marrow Omelette with Braised Chuck & Coconut-Beef Gravy – Portion Size: 1
Ingredients
For the Braised Beef Filling (to be prepared in advance):
- Chuck meat – 100g
- Bone marrow (to mix into braised meat) – 15g
- Onion – 30g, roughly chopped
- Celery – 20g, roughly chopped
- Garlic powder – ¼ tsp
- Beef stock – 200ml (or enough to cover the meat)
- Salt – to taste
- Black pepper – to taste
- Oil – 1 tsp (for searing)
For the Omelette:
- Free-range eggs – 4
- Gruyère cheese, grated – 20gm
- Salt – to taste
- Pepper – to taste
- Butter or oil – for cooking
For the Gravy:
- Beef stock – 50ml
- Coconut cream – 20ml
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
For the Side:
- Roasted bone marrow – 1 piece (oven-roasted at 240°C for 10–15 minutes)
Method
1. Braise the Chuck (Prepare in Advance):
- Heat oil in a pan and sear the chuck meat on all sides until browned.
- Add chopped onion, celery, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
- Pour in beef stock until the meat is just covered.
- Cover and braise on low heat (or in the oven at 160°C) for 2–3 hours, or until the meat is tender and pulls apart easily.
- Once cooked, shred the meat and mix in 15g of cooked bone marrow for added richness. Set aside or refrigerate until ready to reheat.
Trending Now
2. Roast the Bone Marrow :
- Roast the bone marrow piece in a preheated oven at 240°C (465°F) for 10–15 minutes, until soft and bubbling. Keep warm.
3. Prepare the Gravy:
- In a small saucepan, warm 50ml of beef stock.
- Stir in 20ml of coconut cream and simmer gently until the sauce is smooth and slightly thickened.
4. Make the Omelette:
- Crack the eggs into a bowl, season with salt and pepper, and whisk well.
- Heat butter or oil in a nonstick pan over medium heat.
- Pour in the eggs and cook gently, swirling the pan to form an even layer.
- When nearly set, add the warm braised beef filling and grated Gruyère cheese.
- Fold the omelette and let the cheese melt slightly inside.
5. To Plate:
- Serve the omelette on a plate.
- Spoon the beef-coconut gravy on the center.
- Place the roasted bone marrow next to the omelette for the final touch,
Comments