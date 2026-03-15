Recipe: Pan-seared halibut with citrus beurre blanc and artichoke

Pan-Seared Halibut
Recipe by: Stefan Hartmann, Executive Chef, Bacchus Restaurant
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 4 halibut fillets (6 oz each), skin removed
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lemon
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- 1 garlic clove, lightly crushed
- Optional: 1 tbsp capers
Preparation
- Pat the halibut fillets dry with paper towel.
- Season both sides generously with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Let the fish sit at room temperature for about 10 minutes before cooking.
Method
- Heat a large heavy skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add olive oil and heat until shimmering.
- Place the halibut fillets presentation side down in the pan.
- Sear without moving for 3–4 minutes until a golden crust forms.
- Flip the fillets carefully.
- Add butter and the crushed garlic to the pan.
- Baste the fish with the foaming butter for another 2–3 minutes until just cooked through.
- Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and sprinkle with parsley.
- Optional: add capers for a bright, briny finish.
Get daily National news
Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Chef Tips
- Halibut is perfectly cooked when it reaches an internal temperature of about 125–130°F.
- Do not overcook; the fish should remain moist and flaky.
- Serve with seasonal vegetables (such as the artichokes barigoule recipe below) and/or a light beurre blanc (recipe below).
Citrus Beurre Blanc
(Makes about 1 cup)
Ingredients
- ½ cup dry white wine
- 2 tbsp white wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp finely minced shallots
- 2 tbsp fresh orange juice
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 8 tbsp cold unsalted butter (1 stick), cut into cubes
- ½ tsp orange zest
- Salt and white pepper, to taste
Method
- In a small saucepan combine white wine, vinegar, and shallots.
- Bring to a simmer and reduce until about 2 tablespoons remain.
- Add orange juice and lemon juice and reduce slightly for about 30 seconds.
- Lower the heat to very low.
- Whisk in cold butter cubes one at a time, allowing each cube to emulsify before adding the next.
- Once all butter is incorporated, stir in the orange zest.
- Season with salt and white pepper.
Chef Tips
- Keep the sauce below simmering or it may split.
- If the sauce becomes too thick, whisk in 1 tablespoon of warm water.
- Straining the sauce gives a finer restaurant-style finish.
Artichokes Barigoule
Ingredients
- 4 small artichokes (or 2 large, halved)
- ½ lemon (for acidulated water)
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- ½ small onion, finely sliced
- ½ carrot, thinly sliced
- ½ leek (white part), thinly sliced
- 1 garlic clove, lightly crushed
- ½ cup dry white wine
- ¾ cup vegetable or light chicken stock
- Small sprig thyme
- ½ bay leaf
- 1 tbsp chopped parsley
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Preparation
- Prepare a bowl of cold water with lemon juice.
- Trim the artichokes: remove tough outer leaves, cut off the top third, trim the stem, and peel the stem.
- Halve the artichokes and remove the choke if necessary.
- Place cleaned artichokes in the lemon water to prevent browning.
Method
- Heat olive oil in a wide saucepan over medium heat.
- Add onion, carrot, and leek and cook gently 4–5 minutes until slightly softened.
- Add garlic and cook for another minute.
- Drain the artichokes and add them to the pan. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
- Pour in the white wine and reduce by about half.
- Add the stock, thyme, and bay leaf.
- Cover and simmer gently for about 20 minutes until the artichokes are tender.
- Remove the lid and reduce the cooking liquid slightly if needed.
- Finish with chopped parsley and a drizzle of olive oil before serving.
Write a comment