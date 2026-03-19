Montreal specialized camp cancellation leaves families scrambling

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Montreal families of children with disabilities say they’ve been left scrambling after a specialized summer camp was cancelled due to planned renovations with no alternative in place.

Camp Massawippi, which operates out of the Mackay Centre School in Notre-Dame-de-Grace, will not run this summer because of maintenance work on the building.

The camp has long provided structured programming for children aged five to 21 living with significant physical disabilities.

For families like Caline Saleh’s, the news came as a shock.

“It was shocking news for us …because as parents we rely on this camp for him to stay in the system. If he doesn’t go to the camp, it’s going to be a very hectic summer for us,” she said.

Her son has attended the camp for years, and she says it plays a critical role in maintaining routine and stability beyond the school year. Camp Massawippi says the decision to cancel was not theirs.

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“We were informed by our partners that there were some repairs in the school that we’re using and it was impossible to use part of the school or part of the year, in terms of certain weeks, that was also something that was explored, so that site was unavailable.”

View image in full screen Mackay Centre School in Montreal’s NDG neighbourhood, where Camp Massawippi operates.

The English Montreal School Board (EMSB), which owns the building, said the renovations must be completed during the summer months.

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“Could other measures be found? We’re certainly looking into that. But it’s a one-time thing — it’ll be a better building for students and for future campers,” said EMSB spokesperson Mike Cohen.

“We completely understand the position parents are in and we wish there was an alternative.”

While some parents acknowledge the need for repairs, many say the lack of a backup plan is what’s most concerning.

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“There’s a few other sites that have been mentioned and I haven’t gotten satisfactory responses to why none of that was possible,” said parent Caroline Elias. Others say the short notice has left them with few options.

“I’m working full-time, my husband has planned obligations, we got the notice very late and in a short time, so we don’t know what we’re going to do.”

Families say the camp is more than just a summer activity, it is a vital support system for children who require specialized care and familiarity.

“We feel that Mackay and the camp is the safest place for them. He’s very attached to the school and the camp, so it’s shocking for him and it’s very sad. It’s affecting him,” Saleh added.

Parents say they are now hoping the school board can find an alternative before summer begins.