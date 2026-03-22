Recipe: Tiramisu French Toast

Thick-cut Japanese shokupan (milk bread) is soaked in a rich espresso custard made with milk, eggs, vanilla, sugar, and espresso. The bread is then pan-seared in butter until golden and caramelized.
It is finished with a light mascarpone tiramisu cream piped generously on top, served with a warm espresso anglaise, and a dusting of cocoa powder for a classic tiramisu finish.
Ingredients
French Toast Batter (Espresso Custard):
- Shokupan Japanese milk bread – 2 thick slices
- Whole milk – 120 ml
- Whole eggs – 2 pcs
- Sugar – 20 g
- Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
- Espresso – 30–40 ml (strong espresso)
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Cooking:
- Unsalted butter – 20 g
Tiramisu Cream:
- Mascarpone cheese – 100 g
- Heavy whipping cream – 120 ml
- Egg whites – 1 pc
- Powdered sugar – 20 g
Espresso Anglaise:
- Classic anglaise sauce – 120 ml
- Espresso – 20–30 ml
Finishing:
- Cocoa powder – for dusting
Method
- Prepare espresso custard by whisking milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and espresso until smooth.
- Soak shokupan slices in custard until fully absorbed.
- Pan-fry in butter over medium heat until golden brown and caramelized.
- Prepare tiramisu cream by whipping mascarpone, cream, egg whites, and powdered sugar until light and fluffy.
- Pipe tiramisu cream over cooked French toast.
- Pour warm espresso anglaise over the toast.
- Finish by dusting with cocoa powder.
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