Recipe: Tiramisu French Toast

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Thick-cut Japanese shokupan (milk bread) is soaked in a rich espresso custard made with milk, eggs, vanilla, sugar, and espresso. The bread is then pan-seared in butter until golden and caramelized.

It is finished with a light mascarpone tiramisu cream piped generously on top, served with a warm espresso anglaise, and a dusting of cocoa powder for a classic tiramisu finish.

Ingredients

French Toast Batter (Espresso Custard):

Shokupan Japanese milk bread – 2 thick slices

Whole milk – 120 ml

Whole eggs – 2 pcs

Sugar – 20 g

Vanilla extract – 1 tsp

Espresso – 30–40 ml (strong espresso)

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Cooking:

Unsalted butter – 20 g

Tiramisu Cream:

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Mascarpone cheese – 100 g

Heavy whipping cream – 120 ml

Egg whites – 1 pc

Powdered sugar – 20 g

Espresso Anglaise:

Classic anglaise sauce – 120 ml

Espresso – 20–30 ml

Finishing:

Cocoa powder – for dusting

Method