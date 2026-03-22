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Lifestyle

Recipe: Tiramisu French Toast

By Rahul Negi from Loam Bistro Special to Global News
Posted March 22, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
Tiramisu French toast from Loan Bistro View image in full screen
Tiramisu French toast from Loan Bistro. Loam Bistro
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Thick-cut Japanese shokupan (milk bread) is soaked in a rich espresso custard made with milk, eggs, vanilla, sugar, and espresso. The bread is then pan-seared in butter until golden and caramelized.

It is finished with a light mascarpone tiramisu cream piped generously on top, served with a warm espresso anglaise, and a dusting of cocoa powder for a classic tiramisu finish.

Ingredients

French Toast Batter (Espresso Custard):

  • Shokupan Japanese milk bread – 2 thick slices
  • Whole milk – 120 ml
  • Whole eggs – 2 pcs
  • Sugar – 20 g
  • Vanilla extract – 1 tsp
  • Espresso – 30–40 ml (strong espresso)
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Cooking:

  • Unsalted butter – 20 g

Tiramisu Cream:

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  • Mascarpone cheese – 100 g
  • Heavy whipping cream – 120 ml
  • Egg whites – 1 pc
  • Powdered sugar – 20 g

Espresso Anglaise:

  • Classic anglaise sauce – 120 ml
  • Espresso – 20–30 ml

Finishing:

  • Cocoa powder – for dusting

Method

  1. Prepare espresso custard by whisking milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla, and espresso until smooth.
  2. Soak shokupan slices in custard until fully absorbed.
  3. Pan-fry in butter over medium heat until golden brown and caramelized.
  4. Prepare tiramisu cream by whipping mascarpone, cream, egg whites, and powdered sugar until light and fluffy.
  5. Pipe tiramisu cream over cooked French toast.
  6. Pour warm espresso anglaise over the toast.
  7. Finish by dusting with cocoa powder.

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