Marda Loop business frustrated over repeated work by City of Calgary

Calgary’s 22 Street S.W. is marked with spray paint serving as a guide for the next slate of construction in Marda Loop, leading to frustration. Those who live and work nearby say the street was already worked on last year.

Starting this week, city crews plan to narrow the curb extension along 22 Street S.W. north of the alley between 33 Avenue and 34 Avenue S.W. to leave a wider berth on the one-way street for emergency vehicles.

“We thought we were past this. We’ve had this same street dug up countless times,” said Ryan Turbide, a partner at Diner Deluxe, mere metres from where work is set to take place.

According to the City of Calgary, vehicles have been spotted parking close to the curb extension, and it has restricted emergency vehicle access to 33 Avenue S.W.

“This work will provide more space for emergency vehicles to safely pass through the area while allowing vehicles to continue parking along the street,” a spokesperson for the city said in a statement. “A major goal of the Marda Loop Main Street project is to improve the pedestrian experience and prevent unsafe conditions for those walking, wheeling, and driving in the community.”

Construction is expected to last approximately two weeks.

Diner Deluxe is one of the main plaintiffs named in a multi-million-dollar class action lawsuit against the City of Calgary for the years of construction in Marda Loop.

“To have something done, interrupted and then completed, only to be torn up again – it’s just a misuse of either public funds and putting the onus and the burden on businesses,” Turbide said, pointing to the expanded multi-use sidewalk outside the restaurant that he said was completed last year.

Ward 8 Coun. Courtney Walcott, who represents the area, said crews are ensuring the project meets the highest standards for safety and accessibility before it’s completed.

“Personally and realistically, this is common in projects, both public and private,” Walcott said in a statement. “Projects undergo inspections, and before final sign off and opening for the public, final tweaks and repairs are often required.”

Walcott said citizens deserve transparency in the process, and that Calgarians should feel confident that “we won’t settle for anything less than the highest standard of safety.”

Work began on the Marda Loop Main Street project back in June 2023 with an original completion date of sometime in 2024. That was later pushed back to fall 2025 – a date the City of Calgary said its on track to meet.

Construction currently underway in block-by-block segments along 34 Avenue S.W. is expected to wrap up in the next few months.

According to the city, construction along 33 Avenue S.W. is “mostly complete,” with final paving scheduled for mid-September.