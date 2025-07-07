Menu

Canada

Wildfire near Kelowna prompts evacuation order for some residents

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2025 7:25 am
1 min read
An evacuation order has been issued for several homes at risk from the Whelan Creek wildfire in the Ellison area of Kelowna.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says residents at seven addresses on Rockface Road and Dead Pine Drive should expect to be away from their homes overnight.

The district has also issued an evacuation alert for 106 other addresses. Residents must be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice as the fire burns east of Kelowna International Airport.

RCMP warned of the wildfire on Sunday afternoon, saying the blaze was affecting the area and officers were conducting “tactical evacuations” of homes.

Mounties reported that the blaze was burning uphill toward Postill Lake, located northeast of Kelowna, and toward several other nearby lakes that have cabins and campsites.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Whelan Creek wildfire has grown to 4.31 hectares in size and is currently being held.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

