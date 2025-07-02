Halifax librarian Lana Pinsky’s son sentenced in her murder, no chance of parole for 10 years

Send this page to someone via email

Explosive, bizarre and cruel.

That’s how Judge Joshua Arnold described the attack that killed Lana Pinsky, 71, last year.

In October 2024, police announced Lana was the victim of a homicide that had taken place at Quingate Place Condominiums in Halifax.

Her son, Jonathan William Pinsky, 41, was charged with second-degree murder and eventually pleaded guilty.

In Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Wednesday, Lana’s other son, Adam, watched as his brother was sentenced for killing their mother in a fit of rage. Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence.

Crown and defence lawyers submitted a joint recommendation of 10 years before parole eligibility.

“Considering all the circumstances, in particular Mr. Pinsky’s lack of prior criminal record, as well as his very early acceptance of responsibility, we would suggest this is the fit and proper sentence for him,” Crown attorney Samantha Allen said.

“Mr. Pinsky did provide a statement to the police in which he indicated that the relationship between his mother and himself had been strained leading up to the event in question. All that we know is that he does not have any prior convictions, and that’s the primary concern of the court this morning.”

According to the agreed statement of facts, Jonathan returned home from work to the condo he shared with his mother on Oct. 1, 2024.

They got into an argument after she asked him to turn on the subtitles to her DVD, which resulted in Lana threatening to kick Jonathan out of the house for good.

He began punching and kicking her — breaking multiple ribs in the process — before stabbing her in the neck with a knife.

Her body wasn’t found until 10 days later, when a wellness check was requested. Jonathan was arrested shortly after.

“From the day I met him, he indicated a desire to plead guilty, and he did that on the first available opportunity. From my experience, that’s quite uncommon,” said Brian Bailey, Jonathan’s defence lawyer.

Lana is being remembered by friends and colleagues as a dedicated librarian who loved her job at Halifax North Memorial Public Library.

She joined the library in the 1990s as its reading support co-ordinator, and especially enjoyed engaging with kids.

A gathering is scheduled to be held in Lana’s memory Thursday evening at the library. Her friends are asking for donations to be made in her name to Dress for Success, a charity she cared about deeply.