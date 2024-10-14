Menu

Crime

Son charged with second-degree murder in death of 71-year-old woman in Halifax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Halifax police have charged a 41-year-old man in the death of his mother.

Police say Jonathan William Pinsky will appear in court Tuesday charged with second-degree murder.

Police say they found a dead woman in an apartment near Quinpool Road while conducting a well-being check Friday.

The medical examiner ruled that 71-year-old Delina Pinsky’s death was a homicide.

Halifax police say the investigation is ongoing.

They are asking for anyone with information or video from the area to reach out.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

