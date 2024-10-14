Son charged with second-degree murder in death of 71-year-old woman in Halifax

Halifax police have charged a 41-year-old man in the death of his mother.
Police say Jonathan William Pinsky will appear in court Tuesday charged with second-degree murder.
Police say they found a dead woman in an apartment near Quinpool Road while conducting a well-being check Friday.
The medical examiner ruled that 71-year-old Delina Pinsky’s death was a homicide.
Halifax police say the investigation is ongoing.
They are asking for anyone with information or video from the area to reach out.
