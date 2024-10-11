Halifax homicide: Neighbours in shock after woman found dead in apartment

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Halifax are investigating a homicide at an apartment building off Quinpool Road, and are looking for a “person of interest” in the case.

Halifax Regional Police said officers responded to a well-being check at Quingate Place on Thursday morning.

“Upon arrival, officers located a deceased woman,” police wrote in a Friday news release.

“The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled the death a homicide.”

Investigators were on scene again Friday, collecting evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jonathan William Pinsky, 41, who is a person of interest in this investigation.

He is described as five-feet-two-inches tall and approximately 100 lbs, and may be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, cargo pants and a backpack.

“If he is seen, please do not approach him and call 911,” police said.

Victim described as kind woman

Neighbours at the condo building told Global News the victim is a senior who lived with her son.

Witnesses describe blood in the hallway outside the victim’s unit.

“We had a bad smell around Monday, we noticed it Monday morning, and so the cops, I know the cops arrived yesterday morning,” said Ralph Payawal.

“They were asking us when did we last see her, and when did we last see her son, because we last saw her son quite recently over the weekend.”

Payawal said residents are in shock, and describe the victim as a friendly and bubbly woman.

“She’s a nice old lady. We always see her walking around — asking about my family and stuff whenever I see her,” said Payawal.

Anyone with information about the case or video from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.