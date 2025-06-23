Car seized after driver nabbed speeding twice the limit in Fort McMurray

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle was seized by police and a driver faces several charges and a hefty fine after they were caught driving at a dangerously high speed in northern Alberta, RCMP said.

On Monday around 9:30 a.m. in Fort McMurray, Wood Buffalo RCMP spotted a grey Audi S8 speeding northbound on Highway 63 near MacKenzie Boulevard in Fort McMurray.

The Audi was recorded on police radar travelling at 146 km/h in a posted 70 km/h speed zone, and pulled over.

The driver, a 41-year man from Fort McMurray, is facing charges, was issued several provincial violation notices, including a summons to appear in court, and the vehicle was subsequently towed by RCMP. Police did not release his name.

The driver was charged with exceeding the maximum speed limit, operating a vehicle without their licence in possession, and operating a motor vehicle without subsisting certificate of registration.

In Alberta, speeding fines and demerits range in severity:

Exceed speed limit up to 15 km/h over – two demerits and up to $126 fine

Exceed speed limit by 16 to 30 km/h – three demerits and up to $249 fine

Exceed speed limit by 31 to 50 km/h – four demerits and up to $495 fine

A speeding charge in excess of 50 km/h over the speed limit results in a mandatory court appearance and can lead to high fines. Also, speeding fines where workers or emergency responders are present double, up to $991.

Monday’s incident has Wood Buffalo RCMP warning the public about the dangers of dangerous driving.

“Aggressive driving behaviour significantly increases the risk to the all road users and is not tolerated,” said RCMP Sgt. Jan Indenbosch.

“Please slow down and drive safely so that everyone has a safe and enjoyable summer.”