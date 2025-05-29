Menu

Crime

5 men linked to Wolfpack gang handed multi-year sentences for Vancouver drug dealing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 1:18 pm
1 min read
B.C.'s leading anti-gang police force says five men have been sentenced for trafficking drugs in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Global News
Police say five men linked to the Wolfpack gang have been handed multi-year sentences after pleading guilty to trafficking drugs in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC), B.C.’s provincial gang unit, began investigating in July 2020.

Violent crime in DTES dropped in first months of Task Force Barrage, police say

Police searched several properties over the following year, leading to charges against five suspects.

Vinod Kanna Aruldevarajan, 28, has been sentenced to 4.5 years and Roger Bardales Medina, 32, was sentenced to five years, both after pleading guilty to trafficking a controlled substance.

Howjeen Saed, 29, was sentenced to 10 years, Hemen Hewa Saed, 32, was sentenced to nine years, and Diego Saed, 26, was sentenced to 6.5 years, after each of them pleaded guilty to both trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

