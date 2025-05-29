5 men linked to Wolfpack gang handed multi-year sentences for Vancouver drug dealing

Police say five men linked to the Wolfpack gang have been handed multi-year sentences after pleading guilty to trafficking drugs in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC), B.C.’s provincial gang unit, began investigating in July 2020.
Police searched several properties over the following year, leading to charges against five suspects.
Vinod Kanna Aruldevarajan, 28, has been sentenced to 4.5 years and Roger Bardales Medina, 32, was sentenced to five years, both after pleading guilty to trafficking a controlled substance.
Get breaking National news
Howjeen Saed, 29, was sentenced to 10 years, Hemen Hewa Saed, 32, was sentenced to nine years, and Diego Saed, 26, was sentenced to 6.5 years, after each of them pleaded guilty to both trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.
Comments