Jennifer Lopez announces Las Vegas residency after cancelling 2024 tour

Let’s Get Loud — Jennifer Lopez is returning to Las Vegas for a new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The show, Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, will begin the week of New Year’s Eve with four shows taking place on December 30 and 31 and January 2 and 3, along with eight performances scheduled for March 2026.

Lopez announced the news on social media after hosting the 2025 American Music Awards on Monday.

“We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace,” Lopez wrote.

This residency marks Lopez’s return to Las Vegas after her previous recording-breaking show, Jennifer Lopez: All I Have at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which featured 120 performances from 2016 to 2018, grossing more than $100 million.

The star’s latest residency promises to keep audiences “Up All Night,” singing, dancing and living it up with the 55-year-old singer, who’ll be performing hits from across her musical career, along with exclusive “never heard before” songs.

“We just feel things out. There’s not a … you know, like, ‘We’re going to do this at this time.’ I just feel like I’m ready to perform again. I had to cancel my tour last year, and so I’ve been thinking of performing a lot, and I had such a great time when I was here in Vegas,” Lopez told Las Vegas Now on May 26.

Lopez cancelled her summer 2024 tour, This Is Me… Live, to spend more time with family.

In a May 2024 statement on her website, OntheJLo, Lopez said she was “devastated” by the cancellation but did not offer further explanation.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary,” she wrote.

“I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …”

The tour cancellation came during a time of intense speculation about possible marital issues between Lopez and ex-husband Ben Affleck. The pair officially filed for divorce last August, more than two years after their secretive Las Vegas wedding.

The Get Right singer listed April 26, 2024, as the date of her separation from Affleck. The pair, nicknamed “Bennifer” in the tabloids, married in July 2022.

Lopez has been married four times. Before Affleck, she was married to Cuban actor and producer Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. She then married dancer Cris Judd in 2001, and the couple were together for two years. In 2004, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children. Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield