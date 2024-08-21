Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of marriage

Send this page to someone via email

More than two years after their secretive Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits on their decades-long love story.

Lopez filed for divorce on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to legal documents.

TMZ was first to report news of the celebrity couple’s divorce. The outlet claimed Affleck and Lopez do not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The Let’s Get Loud singer listed April 26, 2024, as the date of her separation from Affleck. Lopez and Affleck, nicknamed “Bennifer” in the tabloids, married in July 2022.

They tied the knot in a drive-thru chapel ceremony in Las Vegas.

Lopez, who legally changed her last name to Affleck after becoming married, detailed the day’s events in her newsletter, On the J Lo. She told fans that she, Affleck and her two children flew to Vegas to obtain the couple’s marriage licence. They were wed later that night at the Little White Chapel, in the “tunnel of love” drive-thru.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient,” Lopez said at the time. “We did it.”

Lopez and Affleck would also go on to also host a more traditional wedding ceremony in Georgia at Affleck’s 87-acre compound outside Savannah on Aug. 20, 2022, which, coincidentally, is the same date Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck two years later.

In July, amid rumours of an impending divorce, Lopez and Affleck put the Beverly Hills mansion they purchased together up for sale. The couple bought the sprawling 5.2-acre property together in May 2023 for US$60.8 million (C$82.6 million).

View image in full screen The exterior of the Beverly Hills mansion purchased by Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in May 2023. The Agency

The star’s nuptials came after they rekindled their flame from the early 2000s, when the former famous “it” couple were consistently on the cover of tabloids. Lopez and Affleck met in 2002 on the movie set of notorious flop Gigli.

Later that year, Affleck popped the question, though he and Lopez would call it quits in 2004 before exchanging vows.

They reunited in 2021, after Lopez’s split from Alex Rodriguez that same year. Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged but never said “I do” at the altar.

Affleck has been married once before to actor Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. The couple divorced in October 2018.

Lopez has been married four times. Before Affleck, she was married to Cuban actor and producer Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998. She then married dancer Cris Judd in 2001, and the couple were together for two years. In 2004, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares two children. Lopez and Anthony divorced in 2014.