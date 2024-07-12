Menu

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck selling their $92M Beverly Hills mansion

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 2:50 pm
2 min read
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story' at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The couple recently listed their multi-million dollar mansion for sale. View image in full screen
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story' at Dolby Theatre on February 13, 2024 in Hollywood, California. The couple recently put their multi-million dollar mansion up for sale with an asking price of US$68, equal to C$92.7 million. Lionel Hahn/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have put the Beverly Hills mansion they bought together up for sale amid rumours the celebrity couple is heading toward divorce.

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mega-mansion hit the market on Thursday with a stunning asking price of US$68 million, or C$92.7 million.

The couple purchased the sprawling property together in May 2023 for US$60.8 million, or C$82.9 million. Their asking price, just one year later, represents an 11 per cent increase.

The home itself is listed as being 38,000 square feet and situated on 5.2 acres of prime Beverly Hills real estate with “breathtaking views” of the surrounding mountains. The property is only accessible via private, gated streets and the home is nestled behind double gates for its occupants’ privacy and security.

Aerial view of the mansion, showing a large backyard and pool enclosed behind tall hedges. View image in full screen
The Agency

Perhaps one reason behind the increased asking price is that the home was renovated within the last four months “with the highest level of quality,” according to the listing.

Apart from the massive home, the property also features a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse, a 12-car garage, a two-bedroom guardhouse and a home for live-in caretakers. An indoor sports complex on the estate boasts a basketball and pickleball court, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, a sports lounge, and a bar.

A sports lounge in the foreground and a basketball and pickleball court in the background. View image in full screen
The Agency

“Discover a life of unparalleled luxury and serenity at the Crestview Manor, where timeless elegance and modern convenience blend seamlessly in the heart of Beverly Hills,” the listing reads.

Photos of the listing also show a massive infinity pool that wraps around the back of the home. Lounge chairs are installed in a shallow end of the pool so guests don’t need to choose between sun-tanning and enjoying the water.

A large infinity pool wraps around the back of a mansion with lounge chairs embedded in the shallow part of the pool. View image in full screen
The Agency

Images of the interior show a stunning entryway with skylights and an exposed view of the second floor, designed in an open, modern layout with traditional flourishes like crown-moulding and wall panels.

Two-storey entryway with an exposed view of the second floor and a wrap-around staircase. View image in full screen
The Agency

From the high-ceiling entryway, guests can make their way into a much cozier living room, complete with a fireplace and library nook.

A large living room with sofas, a fireplace and a library nook. View image in full screen
The Agency
A highlight of the house is the beautifully furnished dining room, wrapped in a delicate floral wallpaper with trendy, neutral green accents.

A dining room with green walls and pink floral wall paper. View image in full screen
The Agency

The kitchen is as sleek and modern as it gets and has an expansive view of the lush mountains of Beverly Hills.

A modern kitchen with white and grey appliances and a window showing a view of the Beverly Hills mountains. View image in full screen
The Agency

The back of the house opens up to the backyard, complete with a massive fire-pit and tons of outdoor seating for entertaining.

A backyard firepit next to a green lawn with lawn chairs and a pool in the background. View image in full screen
The Agency

People reports that Lopez and Affleck’s marriage is in a rocky place, citing Hollywood insiders. The pair recently celebrated Fourth of July on opposite coasts, with Affleck in Los Angeles and Lopez in the Hamptons.

The couple have been married since 2022 after secretly tying the knot at a late-night Las Vegas drive-thru chapel. The pair came close to getting married decades prior, however.

Lopez and Affleck were an “it” couple of the early 2000s and got engaged in 2002. They ended up calling it quits in 2004.

