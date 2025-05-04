Recipe: Lemon meringue sablé

Lemon meringue sablé
Part 1: Lemon Cheesecake Cream
Ingredients:
- 450 g (2 cups) cream cheese, room temperature
- 200 g (¾ cup) sour cream
- 200 g (1 cup) granulated sugar
- 210 g (4 large) eggs
- 40 g (about ⅓ cup) cornstarch
- Juice and zest of 2 lemons
- 1 tsp vanilla paste or ½ vanilla bean, scraped
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F), using a fan setting if available.
- In a stand mixer or large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and cornstarch until smooth.
- Add the sour cream and mix until fully incorporated.
- Add the eggs gradually, mixing between each addition.
- Stir in the lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla.
- Spread the mixture evenly onto a parchment-lined baking sheet (ideally with a rim).
- Bake for about 13 minutes, just until the mixture is set but still a little wobbly in the center.
- Let it cool completely at room temperature, then chill in the fridge for 4–5 hours until firm.
- Once set, beat the cheesecake in a mixer or with a hand mixer until smooth and creamy.
Part 2: Sablé Cookies
Ingredients:
- 230 g (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cubed
- 254 g (2 cups) all-purpose flour
- 84 g (¾ cup) powdered sugar
- 3 g (½ tsp) salt
- 120 g (2 large) eggs
Instructions:
- In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, combine butter, powdered sugar, and salt on low speed until smooth and blended.
- Add half the flour and mix for 2–3 minutes.
- Add one egg and mix until incorporated.
- Repeat with the remaining flour and egg. Mix until the dough is uniform.
- Divide the dough into portions, flatten into discs, and wrap in plastic wrap.
- Chill or freeze until firm.
- When ready to bake, roll the dough to about ¼ inch thick and cut into desired shapes.
- Bake at 180°C (350°F), fan setting if possible, for 10–13 minutes or until just golden around the edges.
- Cool completely on a wire rack.
Part 3: Swiss Meringue
Ingredients:
- 120 g (4 large) egg whites
- 198 g (1 cup) granulated sugar
- 4 g (pinch) salt
- 10 g (2 tsp) cream of tartar
Instructions:
- In a heatproof bowl (or your stand mixer bowl), combine egg whites, sugar, salt, and cream of tartar.
- Set the bowl over a pot of simmering water (double boiler) and whisk constantly until the mixture reaches 65–70°C (150–160°F), or until the sugar has dissolved and it feels hot to the touch.
- Transfer to a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and beat on high speed until stiff peaks form and the mixture is glossy and cooled to room temperature (about 5–8 minutes).
To Assemble:
- Spread or pipe the lemon cheesecake cream onto each baked sablé cookie.
- Top with a swirl or dollop of Swiss meringue.
- Optional: Use a kitchen torch to lightly toast the meringue for a golden finish.
- Serve chilled or at room temperature.
