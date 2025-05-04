SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Lifestyle

Recipe: Lemon meringue sablé

By Pastry chef Daria Andriienko, Five Sails Special to Global News
Posted May 4, 2025 11:00 am
2 min read
You need the juice and zest of two lemons for this recipe. View image in full screen
You need the juice and zest of two lemons for this recipe. Getty Images
Lemon meringue sablé
Part 1: Lemon Cheesecake Cream

Ingredients:

  • 450 g (2 cups) cream cheese, room temperature
  • 200 g (¾ cup) sour cream
  • 200 g (1 cup) granulated sugar
  • 210 g (4 large) eggs
  • 40 g (about ⅓ cup) cornstarch
  • Juice and zest of 2 lemons
  • 1 tsp vanilla paste or ½ vanilla bean, scraped

Instructions:

  1. Preheat your oven to 160°C (320°F), using a fan setting if available.
  2. In a stand mixer or large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar, and cornstarch until smooth.
  3. Add the sour cream and mix until fully incorporated.
  4. Add the eggs gradually, mixing between each addition.
  5. Stir in the lemon juice, lemon zest, and vanilla.
  6. Spread the mixture evenly onto a parchment-lined baking sheet (ideally with a rim).
  7. Bake for about 13 minutes, just until the mixture is set but still a little wobbly in the center.
  8. Let it cool completely at room temperature, then chill in the fridge for 4–5 hours until firm.
  9. Once set, beat the cheesecake in a mixer or with a hand mixer until smooth and creamy.
Part 2: Sablé Cookies

Ingredients:

  • 230 g (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cubed
  • 254 g (2 cups) all-purpose flour
  • 84 g (¾ cup) powdered sugar
  • 3 g (½ tsp) salt
  • 120 g (2 large) eggs

Instructions:

  1. In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, combine butter, powdered sugar, and salt on low speed until smooth and blended.
  2. Add half the flour and mix for 2–3 minutes.
  3. Add one egg and mix until incorporated.
  4. Repeat with the remaining flour and egg. Mix until the dough is uniform.
  5. Divide the dough into portions, flatten into discs, and wrap in plastic wrap.
  6. Chill or freeze until firm.
  7. When ready to bake, roll the dough to about ¼ inch thick and cut into desired shapes.
  8. Bake at 180°C (350°F), fan setting if possible, for 10–13 minutes or until just golden around the edges.
  9. Cool completely on a wire rack.
Part 3: Swiss Meringue

Ingredients:

  • 120 g (4 large) egg whites
  • 198 g (1 cup) granulated sugar
  • 4 g (pinch) salt
  • 10 g (2 tsp) cream of tartar

Instructions:

  1. In a heatproof bowl (or your stand mixer bowl), combine egg whites, sugar, salt, and cream of tartar.
  2. Set the bowl over a pot of simmering water (double boiler) and whisk constantly until the mixture reaches 65–70°C (150–160°F), or until the sugar has dissolved and it feels hot to the touch.
  3. Transfer to a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment and beat on high speed until stiff peaks form and the mixture is glossy and cooled to room temperature (about 5–8 minutes).

To Assemble:

  1. Spread or pipe the lemon cheesecake cream onto each baked sablé cookie.
  2. Top with a swirl or dollop of Swiss meringue.
  3. Optional: Use a kitchen torch to lightly toast the meringue for a golden finish.
  4. Serve chilled or at room temperature.
