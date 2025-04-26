Poilievre makes final push to fortify the West as eastern support in flux

Send this page to someone via email

In the final days of the federal campaign, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is trying to reassure his western base that the period he refers to as the “lost Liberal decade” is coming to an end.

“This election comes down to one word, and that is change,” said Poilievre in Saskatoon, Sask., at his final scheduled news conference of the campaign.

But many Westerners may not see the change they’re hoping for, if the polls are accurate and the Liberals dominate in the vote rich regions of Ontario and Quebec.

“This late in the campaign I think stops in Alberta and Saskatchewan suggest a need to play some defence, but I wouldn’t overstate that,” said University of Saskatchewan professor Daniel Westlake.

1:58 Canada election 2025: Poilievre looks to pad lead in Saskatchewan

Story continues below advertisement

Poilievre is trying to nab seats from the NDP in British Columbia, and stop the Liberals from penetrating the Conservatives’ blue wall of steady support in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

“Carney’s going to destroy us. Straight up,” said Glen Scheider, as he waited to enter Poilievre’s Thursday night rally in Saskatoon.

The 60-year-old says he’s seen the quality of life in Canada go “right down the toilet” and believes Poilievre is the best person to “fix” things.

1:46 Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wraps up N.S. visit on campaign trail

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The man’s a rockstar, seriously. And look at the crowds he draws.”

In the long lines to get into Poilievre’s rallies in western Canada, Global News heard similar sentiments, from his supporters.

“We’re desperate for a change in this country, and it’s obvious,” said Andrew Smith, who drove with his seven-year-old son from Swan River, Man., to catch a glimpse of the Conservative leader.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith works in the oil patch and says he has had to pick up a second job to make ends meet.

“If we don’t get some change in this country, I don’t know if we can ever recover,” he said.

1:45 Canada Election 2025: Poilievre, Singh, and Carney make their pitch to voters

But away from the rally, small cracks of red are emerging within Saskatchewan’s deep blue wall.

Julian Meier, who works in the trades as a plumber, sees Trump as the main ballot box issue and worries the tariffs against Canada will only make life more expensive.

In his view, Liberal Leader Mark Carney is the best person to stand up to Trump.

“I trust him a bit more than Pierre Poilievre,” said Meier.

Story continues below advertisement

It still appears to be a longshot for the Liberals to pick up seats in Saskatchewan, except for one riding in the north that could flip red. In the last two federal elections, every riding in the Prairie province went blue.

But Westlake says the Liberals could make inroads in Calgary, where Poilievre held another large rally Friday night.

“There are probably a couple of seats in Calgary that are in play and that the Conservatives want to defend,” he said.

Back in Saskatoon, Doreen Melnyck did not want to say who she supports but insists both Carney and Poilievre are “strong” candidates for prime minister. Her main concern this election is the tension with the U.S.

“We’ve always been good neighbours,” said Melnyck. “That [issue] is huge.”

But if Poilievre can’t pull off a victory Monday night, Western politics expert and retired University of Saskatchewan professor Ken Coats warns there will likely be a backlash.

“We’ve had lots of periods of Western alienation. This time it will really bite Canada.”

If the Conservatives lose a fourth time in a row to the Liberals, Coats says it will raise questions about the party’s future.

“Why would the people of Western Canada continue supporting a Conservative party? They’re not going to go over to the Liberals, because they can’t stand what they’ve done to the West for a long period of time… I think they’re going look at other alternatives,” said Coates.

Story continues below advertisement

In the face of the trade war with the U.S., Melnyck says Canadians need to come together regardless of the outcome on Monday.

“I hope that we can stay united, no matter who gets in.”

— with files from Gates Guarin