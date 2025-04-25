Why are more young Quebec voters leaning Conservative?

Send this page to someone via email

With election day just around the corner, many are wondering if they can count on what the polls are showing.

Recent polls suggest younger Canadians are leaning more towards the right during this election campaign.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Recent data collected for a Leger survey says close to 40 per cent of Canadians would vote for the Conservatives. Almost half of those voters are between the ages of 18-34.

But as Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, whether young voters get what they want will depend on whether they show up to the polls.

For the full story, watch the video above.