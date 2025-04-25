SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Canada

Why are more young Quebec voters leaning Conservative?

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 11:21 am
1 min read
Why are more young Quebec voters leaning Conservative?
With election day just around the corner, many are wondering if they can count on what the polls are showing.

Recent polls suggest younger Canadians are leaning more towards the right during this election campaign.

Recent data collected for a Leger survey says close to 40 per cent of Canadians would vote for the Conservatives. Almost half of those voters are between the ages of 18-34.

But as Global’s Felicia Parrillo reports, whether young voters get what they want will depend on whether they show up to the polls.

For the full story, watch the video above.

