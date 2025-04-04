New sculptures on display at Edmonton Expo Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Expo Centre is now home to two new permanent art installations made by artists with developmental disabilities.

The sculptures are collaborative projects between the Nina Haggerty Centre for the Arts and Chrysalis, both of which support artists with developmental disabilities.

“It’s been so wonderful for our artists to be recognized for all of their talents and all of their skills,” said Rona Fraser, CEO of the Nina Haggerty Centre.

“To be able to showcase artwork that’s going to be permanently part of the Expo Centre is such an honour.”

View image in full screen Big Boyd, a new sculpture on display at Edmonton Expo Centre. Global News

One of the pieces is a giant moose called “Big Boyd.”

Story continues below advertisement

It was created by artists from the Nina Haggerty Centre and an award-winning Sri Lankan artist, Lalith Senanayake.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s made almost entirely from recycled materials.

View image in full screen “Proud Flowers” is a new sculpture on display at Edmonton Expo Centre. Global News

The second sculpture is called “Proud Flowers” and is the culmination of a project between the Nina Haggerty Centre and Chrysalis.

It was assembled using a collection of works of art and small clay pieces stacked onto welded frames.

“The artists who are here, who are getting a chance to see the art on display, are very excited, very proud of everything they’ve done,” said Marie Muggeridge, art therapist at Chrysalis.

“These are adults with intellectual disabilities who have chosen to be artists in their life, so they become really passionate about the work that they do and creating art.”

Story continues below advertisement

A huge opportunity for a talented group.

“Opportunities like this really changes perceptions in the community of who an artist can be and what individuals with developmental disabilities can do,” Fraser said.