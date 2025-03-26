Shaping Saskatchewan: Zach Drew

Send this page to someone via email

From hitting rock bottom to inspiring others on their recovery journey, Zach Drew is the founder of Level Up and an ongoing care manager with Teen Challenge Saskatchewan.

Fitness has been a consistent discipline for Drew, now sober for 10 years coming up in April, and his mental health.

“Rock bottom is where change happens, so if you feel like you’re at the end of your rope, we have so many amazing services and programs in Saskatoon and there’s so many amazing supportive people that are willing to help if you just ask,” he said. “So, my message to other people is when you need help, ask for it. There’s so much in our city.”

Following his recovery from addiction, Drew now strives to pay it forward and give back to others on their fitness or recovery journey.

Giving back includes helping remove the cost barrier around fitness through his non-profit organization Level Up. Those who apply for the 12-week session receive free fitness programming focusing on mind and body. Drew has received positive testimonials from participants on how Level Up has benefited their lives.

“We find people who maybe don’t have access to the gym. They’re usually low-income or maybe have never been to the gym before and we give them everything for free. They get a personal trainer, nutrition coach, free gym membership, supplements, workout clothes and a bag. Everything that they need to add fitness and health and nutrition into their life,” Drew said.

Drew says Level Up is not possible without generous businesses, including business partner Rise Strength Lab, Supplement World, Lululemon providing gift cards for workout clothing, and Ivy Yoga House Ltd.

Nominations for the next round of Level Up are now open. Round 2 starts the first week of April. Visit levelupcommunities.ca to nominate yourself or a friend.

“For me, when I was helped, everything was just kind of given to me. There were people who were rooting for me and supporting me, and it was those people who made such a big difference in my life, and I just want to pay it forward,” Drew said.