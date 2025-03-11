Calgary city council to debate how to improve passengers’ transit experience

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary city council will debate a list of suggested changes aimed at improving the experience of passengers on Calgary Transit, after the city’s executive committee unanimously endorsed a motion on the matter Tuesday.

The motion, from Ward 3 Coun. Jasmine Mian, includes 15 service changes like extending the time a fare is valid from 90 minutes to 120 minutes, eliminating digital ticket expiry, and broadcasting CTrain locations and arrival times using GTFS-Realtime standards so third-party map apps can provide up to date information.

The need for real-time information on LRT arrival times was a consistent issue raised by CTrain users to Global News on Tuesday.

“I think it’s misleading because if it says it’ll come in five minutes, it’ll be later,” said Rhia Moises. “It messes up the entire trip sometimes.”

Mian’s motion also asks for Calgary Transit to implement GPS use for transit operators “to reduce routing errors, improve detour adherence, and make trips more efficient.”

It also suggests the city partner with major events and sports teams to make transit passes part of ticket prices.

The proposed changes are meant to be in addition to ongoing work to boost safety across the transit network, and increase frequency of service.

“These are going to be low-cost, high-impact items that will tremendously benefit riders,” said Calgary Transit Riders chair Jakob Fushtey.

“It’s not enough to focus on frequency and safety, which of course are important, but we also need to focus on the smaller items which encourage people to keep using transit.”

Calgary Transit Riders, a new local transit advocacy group, along with Mian surveyed hundreds of transit users at several stations to help inform the list of suggestions to improve the user experience.

Other proposed changes include installing station-area context maps at all LRT stations, adding train departure boards on non-platform areas and in nearby high traffic areas, and updating announcements on all MAX BRT and LRT lines to include transfers to other priority transit network lines.

“We talk about making life better for Calgarians everyday and I think this is one of those examples to help give us the solutions, and we can work towards implementation,” Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner said.

The motion does not include potential costs or if the suggestions could be implemented in Calgary Transit’s existing budget, but that information would come to council in May as part of an update on RouteAhead, if council approves the motion later this month.

Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp said she supports the ideas included in Mian’s motion, but wants to understand more about the costs.

“Anything to make them feel like transit will be there, reliable and safe, is important,” Sharp told reporters. “We need to make sure that riders are getting what they pay for and we also need to make sure council is investing in the right areas of transit and getting that return back.”

In a statement to Global News, Calgary Transit said it is always looking for ways to improve the service, and are happy to hear ideas from individuals and advocacy groups.

“There are a number of items that Calgary Transit is already exploring, and items we are in the process of implementing,” the statement reads.

“Once we’ve thoroughly reviewed and addressed the recommendations in this (notice of motion), we will provide a complete, in-depth response as part of our RouteAhead update in May.”