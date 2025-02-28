Dump truck driver pleads guilty in fatal cyclist collision in North Vancouver

See more sharing options

A dump truck driver has pleaded guilty to charges under the Motor Vehicle Act related to a fatal collision with a cyclist in North Vancouver two years ago.

The crash happened at the intersection of Lonsdale Avenue and 23rd Street on March 6, 2023, as the truck was making a right turn.

The cyclist, a North Vancouver woman in her 40s, died at the scene.

Christopher Shawn Basque of Chilliwack, B.C., pleaded guilty in North Vancouver Provincial Court to one count of driving without due care and attention on Friday.

The court ordered him to pay a $1,000 fine and a $150 victim surcharge.