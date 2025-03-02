SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Baklava Cake

By Chef Poyan Danesh Special to Global News
Posted March 2, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Recipe: Baklava Cake - image View image in full screen
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ingredients :

Dry – Ingredients

2 cups Almond Flour
2 cups cake flour
2 cups sugar
2 tbsp green cardamom powder
½ tsp baking powder

Wet – Ingredients

8 eggs
½ cup vegetable oil
Simple Syrup
1 cup water
1 cup sugar
Garnish
½ cup green pistachio – crushed

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F
2. Mix eggs and oil for 10 minutes until well mixed
3. Mix dry ingredients together.
4. Add all dry ingredients into the egg/oil mix and mix well until incorporated.
5. Place batter into well-oiled tray and put in middle oven for 20-25 minutes.
6. As cake is baking, make simple syrup by boiling the water and sugar on stove top for 5 minutes.
7. Once cake is fully cooked ( a toothpick inserted in the middle will come out clean) pull out onto counter for 10 minutes.
8. Cut cake into desired squares or diamonds, add simple syrup to warm cake and garnish with pistachio.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Cake can be cooled and stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Sponsored content

AdChoices