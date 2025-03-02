Recipe: Baklava Cake

Send this page to someone via email

Ingredients :

Dry – Ingredients

2 cups Almond Flour

2 cups cake flour

2 cups sugar

2 tbsp green cardamom powder

½ tsp baking powder

Wet – Ingredients

8 eggs

½ cup vegetable oil

Simple Syrup

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

Garnish

½ cup green pistachio – crushed

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350F

2. Mix eggs and oil for 10 minutes until well mixed

3. Mix dry ingredients together.

4. Add all dry ingredients into the egg/oil mix and mix well until incorporated.

5. Place batter into well-oiled tray and put in middle oven for 20-25 minutes.

6. As cake is baking, make simple syrup by boiling the water and sugar on stove top for 5 minutes.

7. Once cake is fully cooked ( a toothpick inserted in the middle will come out clean) pull out onto counter for 10 minutes.

8. Cut cake into desired squares or diamonds, add simple syrup to warm cake and garnish with pistachio.

Cake can be cooled and stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.