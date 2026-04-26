Recipe: Apple and pecan stuffed French Toast with cream cheese filling

Apple and Pecan Stuffed French Toast with Cream Cheese Filling

Recipe developed for BC Egg by Chef Trevor Randle

Perfect for a brunch gathering, this Apple and Pecan Stuffed French Toast with Cream Cheese Filling is a warm, cozy show-stopper that brings everyone to the kitchen. Soft brioche is layered with lightly spiced apples, toasted pecans, and a creamy filling, then finished with maple syrup for a brunch dish that feels special without being complicated.

This is the kind of recipe that invites little hands to help. Kids can stir the apples, spread the cream cheese, or sprinkle pecans, turning breakfast into a shared experience and creating memories along the way.

Whether you’re hosting Easter morning brunch or enjoying a slow holiday breakfast together, this fun, build-it-yourself French toast is made for lingering at the table, laughing, and celebrating spring with family.

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Yield: 4 portions

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Ingredients

¼ cup (60mL) butter, unsalted

4 large apples, peeled, cored and diced

½ cup (125mL) brown sugar

1 tsp (5 mL) cinnamon

½ tsp (3mL) nutmeg

½ cup (125mL) maple syrup

1 cup (250mL) whole pecans, toasted

8 oz (227g) cream cheese

⅓ cup (80 mL) icing sugar

8 slices brioche bread

4 eggs

1 cup (250 mL) whole milk

1 tsp (5mL) cinnamon

½ tsp (3 mL) nutmeg

¼ cup (60 mL) butter, salted

Apple pecan filling

Method:

1. Place butter, diced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in a pot.

2. Cook over medium-low heat storing frequently for 15-20 minutes or until the mixture becomes syrupy. Set aside.

Cream cheese filling

Method:

1. Place cream cheese and icing sugar in a mixer and mix until very soft. Set aside.

French Toast:

Method:

1. In a bowl, combine eggs, whole milk, cinnamon and nutmeg.

2. Melt salted butter in a frying pan.

3. Dip bread into egg mixture and cook on both sides until golden brown, if it cooks faster

than 4 minutes, the heat is too high.

4. Place cooked French toast on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

5. Continue until all bread is cooked.

Assembly:

1. Spread desired amount of cream cheese on a slice of French Toast.

2. Spoon on a portion of cooked apples.

3. Crumble half of the toasted pecans to go inside of the French toast.

4. Spread some more cream cheese on the top piece and place on top of the apple mixture.

5. If the French Toast is cold, place in a 350°F oven for 4-5 minutes.

6. Add the remainder of the pecans and maple syrup to the apple mixture and combine.

7. Top the French toast with the apple and pecan syrup.