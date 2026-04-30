Heroes Challenge at West Edmonton Mall supports Make-A-Wish Canada

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The 4th annual Heroes Challenge took over West Edmonton Mall Thursday.

Fourteen Superhero Squads from all over Edmonton rallied to raise $10,000 each in support of Make-A-Wish Canada.

Every team has a Wish Kid captain and together they completed interactive challenges throughout the mall at various attractions and stores.

“Events like this are essential to our fundraising goals, our fundraising dreams to make our wishes a reality,” Jen Garden with Make-A-Wish Canada said.

4:12 Heroes Challenge Edmonton helps grants wishes to kids fighting critical illnesses

The charity said right now there are nearly 300 kids across northern Alberta waiting for a wish and about 3,700 across Canada.

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“Wishes are medicine. For the children who are receiving wishes this is more than just a nice-to-have it’s part of their treatment journey,” Garden said.

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“95 per cent of doctors believe that wishes actually help improve health outcomes for these kids.”

Because of the Superhero Squads, 14 wishes can now be granted.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more on the event.