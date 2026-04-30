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Lifestyle

Heroes Challenge at West Edmonton Mall supports Make-A-Wish Canada

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted April 30, 2026 7:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Heroes Challenge at West Edmonton Mall supports Make-A-Wish Canada'
Heroes Challenge at West Edmonton Mall supports Make-A-Wish Canada
It was a test of strength, creativity and teamwork at West Edmonton Mall Thursday to help grant life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Nicole Stillger has more.
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The 4th annual Heroes Challenge took over West Edmonton Mall Thursday.

Fourteen Superhero Squads from all over Edmonton rallied to raise $10,000 each in support of Make-A-Wish Canada.

Every team has a Wish Kid captain and together they completed interactive challenges throughout the mall at various attractions and stores.

“Events like this are essential to our fundraising goals, our fundraising dreams to make our wishes a reality,” Jen Garden with Make-A-Wish Canada said.

Click to play video: 'Heroes Challenge Edmonton helps grants wishes to kids fighting critical illnesses'
Heroes Challenge Edmonton helps grants wishes to kids fighting critical illnesses

The charity said right now there are nearly 300 kids across northern Alberta waiting for a wish and about 3,700 across Canada.

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“Wishes are medicine. For the children who are receiving wishes this is more than just a nice-to-have it’s part of their treatment journey,” Garden said.

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“95 per cent of doctors believe that wishes actually help improve health outcomes for these kids.”

Because of the Superhero Squads, 14 wishes can now be granted.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more on the event.

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