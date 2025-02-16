Recipe: Pasta Amatriciana

Send this page to someone via email

Pasta Amatriciana

Prep – five minutes

Cook time – 15 Minutes

Yield – 4

Ingredients:

2 T Olive Oil

1 Cup Guanciale Chopped

1 Clove Garlic Minced

1 Shallot Minced

1 tsp Calabrian Chili (optional)

1 ½ Cup Pomodoro/Tomato Pulp

¼ Cup White Wine

1 box Pasta (Bucatini/Spaghetti/Spaghettoni) or 250g Fresh Pasta

¼ Cup Pecorino Romano

Taste Salt

Taste Black Pepper

Taste Basil

Method:

Bring a pot of water to a boil, then season generously with salt. In a separate saucepan, heat olive oil and add the guanciale, rendering it until crispy. Once crispy, remove the guanciale and set it aside for garnish.

Add the minced garlic and shallots to the same pan, returning it to the heat. Cook until fragrant and aromatic. Deglaze the pan with white wine, then add the tomato pulp. Let the sauce simmer until the pasta is al dente or nearly cooked.

Transfer the pasta into the saucepan and finish cooking it in the sauce, allowing it to absorb the flavors. Season to taste, then plate the pasta and garnish with freshly grated Pecorino Romano.