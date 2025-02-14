SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Nova Scotia shop keeps busy with Canadian flag orders amid Trump threats

By Rebecca Lau and Angela Capobianco Global News
Posted February 14, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Dartmouth flag store busy with Canadian flag demand
WATCH: With the previous five prime ministers calling for Canadians to fly the maple leaf flag on Flag Day this Saturday, a business in Dartmouth has been run off their feet trying to keep up with sales and orders for Canadian flags. Angela Capobianco reports.
Share

The Flag Shop in Dartmouth, N.S. is typically busy preparing orders for Canada Day, but this year, they’re seeing an unexpected surge in demand for the red Maple Leaf.

“You see people who are saying, ‘I’ve never bought a flag in my life and I’m coming in for one,'” said Alyssa Hartlen, the store’s assistant manager.

“So you can tell people want to show their pride in Canada for sure.”

In an open letter this week, all of the country’s living former prime ministers asked Canadians to fly the Canadian flag this Saturday — National Flag Day — as a show of solidarity in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“In recent weeks, we’ve witnessed a surge of Canadian pride and patriotism. In the face of threats and insults from Donald Trump, Canadians have come together to express their love for our country and their determination to defend Canada’s values and our independence,” reads the letter signed by Joe Clark, Kim Campbell, Jean Chrétien, Paul Martin and Stephen Harper.

“The five of us come from different parties. We’ve had our share of battles in the past.  But we all agree on one thing: Canada, the true north, strong and free, the best country in the world, is worth celebrating and fighting for.”

Click to play video: 'Trudeau vows ‘not a snowball’s chance in hell’ of Canada becoming 51st US state'
Trudeau vows ‘not a snowball’s chance in hell’ of Canada becoming 51st US state

In addition to 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canadian goods, Trump has signed an executive order for tariffs on Canadian-made steel and aluminum.

The American president has also made repeated comments about Canada becoming their “51st state,” a notion that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “non-starter.” 

At the Flag Shop, manager Carole Aylard said she hasn’t seen the shop this busy since people wanted to purchase Nova Scotia Strong flags in response to the Portapique mass casualty. They sold 300 flags on Wednesday, and most of them were the Canadian flag.

“I’ve always said we have the best customers in the world,” she said.

“It’s been exciting to see that people are taking this to heart, that with everything that’s been happening politically and the scare tactics, it means that people are saying, ‘No, no, we’re proud Canadians.”

Alyssa Hartlen and Carole Aylard of the Flag Shop in Dartmouth, N.S. said they’re happy to see the surge in people looking to buy a Canadian flag. View image in full screen
Alyssa Hartlen and Carole Aylard of the Flag Shop in Dartmouth, N.S. said they’re happy to see the surge in people looking to buy a Canadian flag. Angela Capobianco/Global News

Line Burke, who stopped by the shop Thursday to pick up a flag, said it was important to show solidarity during this tense time.

“We’re proud to be Canadian and we just want to be able to show that through our house,” said Burke. “So that everybody sees it and knows that we’re proud.”

For Hartlen, she hopes the renewed interest remains strong.

“I hope it ignites a fire under us,” she said.

“We won’t bow down to anybody. We’re ready to take on what’s coming at us, whatever that may be in the future. We stand as a whole nation.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

