Trudeau says Canada as 51st state is a ‘non-starter,’ vows tariff response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that President Donald Trump’s repeated remarks about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state is a “non-starter” as he vowed to respond to incoming tariffs.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday, Trudeau said Canada does not want to be in a trade dispute with the U.S., but if Trump follows through on his threats, “we will be equally unequivocal in our response.”

“Canada will respond as appropriate in a calibrated but extremely strong way, regardless of what the U.S. moves forward with,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau is visiting Brussels to strengthen Canada’s relations with its European allies as tariff tensions with the United States continue.

On Monday, Trump said he would impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports coming to the United States, including from Canada, on March 12.

The White House confirmed to Global News the 25 per cent metal tariffs would stack on top of the broad-based 25 per cent tariffs on all Canadian goods, which Trump paused for 30 days.

That means the effective tariff for Canadian steel and aluminum will add up to 50 per cent.

In addition, Trump on Monday also threatened a tariff of between 50 and 100 per cent on Canadian vehicles.

In response to Trump’s executive order on Feb. 1 for the original vow of 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods, Canada released its own list of planned counter-tariffs.

Trudeau reiterated that tariffs would hurt both Americans and Canadians. He said the metal tariffs will result in job losses in the U.S. like the last time when Trump imposed them in 2018.

He added Canada will continue to engage at all levels, “doing everything we can,” to prevent a trade dispute.

Amid the tariff tensions, Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of Canada becoming a 51st state.

Trudeau was heard saying last week in a hot mic moment in Toronto that Trump’s plans to annex Canada were a “real thing.”

“Let’s be very clear, conversations around the 51st state are a non-starter,” he said on Wednesday.

“It’s never going to happen, but we have to take seriously what the president is saying and fold that into our thinking as we continue to stand up for Canada.”

Trudeau said the way Canadians have responded over the past few weeks by changing their vacation plans, looking at ways to “Buy Canadian” and support local businesses, has been “inspiring.”

“This is a response of Canadians who are saying, ‘yeah, this is going to be tough, but we’re going to double down on Canadian pride and standing up for each other’”