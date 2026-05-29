Investigation into almost 2-week disappearance of Toronto teen continues

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Police say their investigation into the almost two-week disappearance of a 14-year-old girl is ongoing, but that no charges have been laid since she was found.

Esther, who has been diagnosed on the autism spectrum, vanished from North York on May 16 after a Shabbat dinner with her family, leaving family, volunteers and police scouring the city for a sign of her.

Thirteen days after she disappeared, Esther was found safe at a home in Etobicoke and taken to hospital for assessment.

Police offered no details about who was in the home when she was found, how they located her or why she was at the house.

On Thursday, they said the investigation would look at whether or not charges should be laid. On Friday, they said no charges had been laid — but that the probe was still underway.

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A statement shared from her parents said they had “no words” to describe how they felt being reunited with their daughter.

“For the first time in days, we can hug our daughter and breathe again,” they wrote.

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“We are incredibly grateful she is home, but we are still taking things moment by moment, and we ask that people refrain from speculating.”

Police said Thursday that Esther was being assessed in hospital and being given support. Officers said physically, she appeared to be in good health.

Her family said they wanted to ensure she was properly cared for in the days after being found.

“To be clear, while this is the end of the search, Esti still needs proper medical care, evaluation, and support, and our family is focused on making sure she is surrounded by the love and care she needs in the days ahead,” they said.

“Right now, our focus is on Esti’s health, recovery, and well-being. We ask for continued prayers, love, and privacy as we begin the next stage of helping her heal.”

Esther’s disappearance kicked off a search across Toronto, with posters scattered around the city, volunteers hunting and a $25,000 reward for tips.

Police said they were concerned for her safety, and at one point upgraded their search to a Level 1 operation, which is the highest level.

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After Esther was found, Toronto police Supt. Don Belanger of 32 Division told reporters the search had been exhaustive and officers had carefully followed video leads.

“We have been painstakingly conducting video canvasses; from video canvasses, we move into search mode,” he said.

“Additional video located, we move into further search mode. It’s a painstaking, long process, as you can appreciate. But that certainly contributed to us getting to where we are today.”

Esther’s family said they were deeply grateful to everyone who had helped.

“To every person who searched, shared her photo, hung flyers, checked cameras, sent messages, prayed, or simply held our family in their hearts: you gave us strength when we were running on none,” they wrote.

“We are so blessed to have a Jewish community here in Toronto that stood behind us and relentlessly did what they could. There are not enough words to thank the overwhelming support from the Jewish community and every resident of Toronto and the GTA who searched for Esti as if she was their own daughter.”

— with files from Global News’ Caryn Lieberman