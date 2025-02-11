Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trump threatens Canadian cars with tariffs up to 100%

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted February 11, 2025 10:29 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump announces 25% tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum'
Trump announces 25% tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum
WATCH ABOVE: Trump announces 25% tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As Canada braces for 25 per cent U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum, U.S. President Donald Trump says he is considering an additional tariff on Canadian-made cars, which could be as high as 50 to 100 per cent.

In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump said Canada “stole” the automobile industry from the United States.

“If you look at Canada, Canada has a very big car industry. They stole it from us. They stole it because our people were asleep at the wheel,” Trump said.

He added, “If we don’t make a deal with Canada, we’re going to put a big tariff on cars. Could be a 50 or 100 per cent because we don’t want their cars. We want to make the cars in Detroit.”

Click to play video: '‘The effects will be devastating’: Projected tariffs, layoffs spark calls for worker support'
‘The effects will be devastating’: Projected tariffs, layoffs spark calls for worker support

The automobile manufacturing sector and its supply chain in Canada and the United States have been deeply integrated since the 1960s.

Story continues below advertisement

In 1965, former prime minister Lester B. Pearson and former U.S. president Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Canada–United States Automotive Products Agreement, commonly known as the Auto Pact.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The agreement removed tariffs on cars and car parts between the two countries.

This was in effect until 1994, when the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) went into effect, extending free trade to all sectors, not just car manufacturing.

In 2018, NAFTA was replaced by the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), which is up for re-negotiation in 2026.

Trump on Monday signed a pair of presidential proclamations imposing 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminum, with no exceptions or exemptions.

“It’s a big deal. This is the beginning of making America rich again,” Trump said as he signed the orders in the Oval Office.

Click to play video: 'Trump’s tariff threats deal familiar pain to steel companies'
Trump’s tariff threats deal familiar pain to steel companies

The Trump administration said the move was meant to shore up the U.S. steel and aluminum industries and to protect America’s economic and national security.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa will work to convince Trump that his steel and aluminum tariffs will hurt both countries.

A senior government source told Global News on Tuesday that Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc is heading to Washington, D.C. later in the day and will meet with Howard Lutnick, Trump’s pick to run the U.S. Commerce Department, on Wednesday.

With a file from The Canadian Press and Global’s Bryan Mullan.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices