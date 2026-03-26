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Canada

Man, cat dead after fire rips through Hamilton apartment

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 11:45 am
1 min read
Hamilton1266 Fennell Avenue East fire View image in full screen
A burnt-out apartment united at 1266 Fennell Ave. E. in Hamilton is pictured on March 26, 2026. Doug Gamey/Global News
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A man and a cat are dead after a fire ripped through a unit in a Hamilton apartment building Thursday morning.

Hamilton fire Chief David Cunliffe told reporters that crews were called to 1266 Fennell Ave. E., near Mountain Brow Boulevard, just before 5 a.m.

“First arriving crews reported heavy smoke and fire venting from a fourth-floor apartment at the rear of this building. They were also told that there may be people inside,” he said.

“Immediately, the two crews went inside the building, made their way to the fourth floor and into the fire apartment. They encountered heavy smoke, heavy heat and flame as they entered. One crew went to the front of the apartment, where they located a female.”

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That woman was rescued and taken to hospital in critical condition, which has been upgraded to stable, Cunliffe added.

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Another crew entered the bedroom where the main body of fire was and found a man.

“That male has succumbed to their injuries. The fire was quickly extinguished. Crews had to do significant overhaul to the fire apartment. It has sustained extensive damage both from fire and smoke,” he said.

“I also want to report that sadly a cat has also perished as a result of the fire.”

The tenants of other units had to evacuate but have since been allowed in; however, some on the fourth floor have yet to return as Hamilton police hold the scene, he added.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Hamilton fire and the Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating.

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