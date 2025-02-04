U.S. anthem booed again despite pause on trade war

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Canadian sports fans continue to voice their displeasure at American economic policies despite a pause in a trade war between Canada and the United States.

Boos echoed through Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Tuesday night as Elizabeth Irving launched into the opening notes of the U.S. national anthem before the Canucks hosted the Colorado Avalanche.

Fans cheered as she finished the song and the applause grew louder as Irving began “O Canada.” Many joined the vocalist in singing the anthem and cheers erupted once again during the line “the land of the free.”

The rink was one of three Canadian venues where “The Star-Spangled Banner” was jeered on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

At Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, fans booed the song before the Raptors hosted the New York Knicks.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Loud cheers urged on the anthem singer when he began “O Canada.”

A mild version of the protest took place in Winnipeg where the Jets faced the Carolina Hurricanes at Canada Life Centre. The boos, which weren’t very loud or overly enthusiastic, tapered off quickly but grew louder near the end of the song.

The strong reactions are likely in response to a looming trade war between Canada and the United States, sparked by executive orders from U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend that threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Talks between the three countries on Monday led to the American tariffs and retaliatory Canadian and Mexican tariffs being paused for a month.

It’s the second time in a week Raptors fans have booed the U.S. anthem, following a similar scene before Sunday’s 115-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans also booed the U.S. anthem at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday before the Senators shut out the Minnesota Wild 6-0. Then on Sunday night fans in Vancouver jeered the anthem before the Canucks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime.

American fans returned the favour in Nashville on Monday before the Predators lost to Ottawa 5-2.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.