SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

U.S. anthem booed again despite pause on trade war

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted February 4, 2025 10:24 pm
2 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Canadian sports fans continue to voice their displeasure at American economic policies despite a pause in a trade war between Canada and the United States.

Boos echoed through Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Tuesday night as Elizabeth Irving launched into the opening notes of the U.S. national anthem before the Canucks hosted the Colorado Avalanche.

Fans cheered as she finished the song and the applause grew louder as Irving began “O Canada.” Many joined the vocalist in singing the anthem and cheers erupted once again during the line “the land of the free.”

The rink was one of three Canadian venues where “The Star-Spangled Banner” was jeered on Tuesday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake'
Toronto Raptors players surprise students in Kahnawake
Story continues below advertisement

At Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, fans booed the song before the Raptors hosted the New York Knicks.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Loud cheers urged on the anthem singer when he began “O Canada.”

A mild version of the protest took place in Winnipeg where the Jets faced the Carolina Hurricanes at Canada Life Centre. The boos, which weren’t very loud or overly enthusiastic, tapered off quickly but grew louder near the end of the song.

The strong reactions are likely in response to a looming trade war between Canada and the United States, sparked by executive orders from U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend that threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Talks between the three countries on Monday led to the American tariffs and retaliatory Canadian and Mexican tariffs being paused for a month.

Trending Now

It’s the second time in a week Raptors fans have booed the U.S. anthem, following a similar scene before Sunday’s 115-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans also booed the U.S. anthem at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday before the Senators shut out the Minnesota Wild 6-0. Then on Sunday night fans in Vancouver jeered the anthem before the Canucks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime.

American fans returned the favour in Nashville on Monday before the Predators lost to Ottawa 5-2.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices