Brian Gallagher responds to guilty pleas from daughter’s accused killers

The long pursuit of justice for Megan Gallagher continued in court on Thursday.

Two women, Cheyann Peeteetuce, 31, and Summer-Sky Henry, 26, who were facing first-degree murder charges in connection to the death of Megan Gallagher pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The trial began on Jan. 6, with Justice Richard Danyliuk ordering an interim publication ban on all evidence presented during the proceedings, as two others charged in Gallagher’s death are still awaiting trial.

In total, nine have been charged in connection to the case.

The courtroom fell silent as Gallagher’s family and friends reacted with sighs and tears as both women read their pleas.

“I was sick to my stomach,” said Brian Gallagher, Megan’s father. “I’ve got a strong stomach, but this has really got me.”

Megan was last seen alive in 2020. She was missing for two years before her body was found in the South Saskatchewan River.

Her father has since become an advocate for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. He has attended hundreds of court appearances for those charged in connection with Megan’s death, aware that the road to justice would be a lengthy one.

“The justice system will never bring us any resolution, but to move from first-degree murder to manslaughter, and we have yet to hear what the sentence is going to be, is bizarre,” said Brian Gallagher.

“These women that are being taken is just unfathomable; it’s just wrong. When we hear the realities of so many people being involved in taking one woman, there is no universe where that will ever be acceptable.”

He also expressed his deep respect for the police’s efforts that brought him to this moment. However, he remains puzzled by how things became “derailed like this.”

Megan’s loved ones now await the sentencing of Peeteetuce and Henry, which is scheduled for next week.