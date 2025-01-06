Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Megan Gallagher’s accused killers face trial, judge condemns delays

By Andrew Benson & Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted January 6, 2025 4:52 pm
2 min read
Megan Gallagher’s accused killers face trial, judge condemns delays
The ongoing search for justice in the case of Megan Gallagher's death continued in court Monday, with two women facing charges in the murder taking the stand.
The ongoing search for justice in the case of Megan Gallagher’s death continued in court Monday, with two women facing charges in the murder taking the stand.

Both Cheyann Peeteetuce and Summer-Sky Henry are facing first-degree murder charges and are among nine charged in connection to Gallagher’s death. Four are facing murder charges.

Both are pleading not guilty.

Gallagher was last seen alive in 2020, before her body was found two years later in the South Saskatchewan River.

Robert Thomas — the most recent conviction in connection to Gallagher — was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 18 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

On Monday, an interim publication ban was ordered which will temporarily prevent media from reporting on the trial.

The discretionary ban’s purpose is to protect the upcoming jury trials of two men who are also accused in Gallagher’s death.

At the outset, the Crown requested a sweeping publication ban “restricting the media reporting, publication, broadcasting or dissemination in any way of the proceedings, including any evidence led, submissions made, exhibits filed or victim impact statements in the proceedings herein.”

Monday also saw Justice Richard Danyliuk make an opening statement addressing the longevity it’s taken to get to trial and how “unacceptable” it is.

The judge said there’s been several delays — none of which were fault of the court. Many of the delays were attributed to counsel.

The judge mentioned how it took 22 months to receive important documents, calling counsel unorganized and reminding the lawyers that “stakes could not be higher,” given the two accused are charged with first-degree murder.

The judge went on, asking counsel to turn around and face the members of the public sitting in the gallery.

“Make eye contact with some of the members of the gallery. These are the people we serve,” Danyliuk said. “The justice system doesn’t exist for us — the lawyers and the judges. It exists for them … It exists for the people of Saskatchewan and Canada.”

Citing the recent Taylor Kennedy trial as an example, which saw an impaired driving case causing death dismissed due to court delays, the judge said the same will not happen here.

“Justice will be served without bias or prejudice.”

The court has reserved 39 days for the trial.

