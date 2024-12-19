‘We text every day’: N.S. Lieutenant-governor jokes about King Charles relationship

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s new lieutenant-governor, Mike Savage, is getting used to his new title and role.

In his first official interview since his installation, Savage told Global News Morning the whole experience is not something “I ever imagined.”

From ceremonies to receptions and the upcoming New Year’s Day levee, it’s been a whirlwind.

“There’s been a lot going on. And it’s been interesting. And we feel very blessed,” he said on behalf of himself and his wife Darlene.

The longtime politician was installed last week as the province’s 34th lieutenant-governor.

Before his appointment by the prime minister, Savage served 12 years as mayor of Halifax and announced in February that he would not seek re-election. Before becoming mayor, he was the MP for the federal riding of Dartmouth-Cole Harbour for seven years.

Story continues below advertisement

A part of his new job is also a new home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Savage now lives at Government House, which was constructed in the early 1800s.

“I am a history guy. And so, I mean, you look at the walls where we are here in this room and these portraits that are amazing. The history is amazing,” he said.

“It’s very special and it’s not the kind of place that you’d run around carelessly.”

To prepare for his role as the king’s representative in the province, Savage has met with former lieutenant-governors and even former governor general David Johnston.

He says he has many goals and wants to celebrate the province and its history.

“I want to encourage civic awareness among young people. I want to get into schools,” he said.

“(This role is) not political. I welcome this. I welcome being non-political. And I think at this point in my political career, having spent 20 years in active politics, it’s nice to get away from the cut and thrust, particularly now with what we see in the world, and just celebrate this great province and the amazing people that live here and the history.”

As for his new royal contacts, Savage jokes about his supposed direct line with King Charles.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well, we text every day. I like to find out what he’s having for lunch, for example,” Savage said with a laugh.

No, he hasn’t actually been in touch with the King. But he has spoken with Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who Savage describes as “awesome.”

“We will go and see the King sometime probably in the spring. It’ll be my my king spring. We’ll go over and we’ll have a chance to see the King and be welcomed officially, which would obviously be an awesome thing.”