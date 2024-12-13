Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Former Halifax mayor Mike Savage installed as Nova Scotia’s lieutenant-governor

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2024 3:45 pm
1 min read
Mike and Darlene Savage shown at the Nova Scotia Legislature following his installation as the province’s 34th lieutenant governor on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. Former Halifax mayor Mike Savage has been sworn in as Nova Scotia’s 34th lieutenant-governor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette . View image in full screen
Mike and Darlene Savage shown at the Nova Scotia Legislature following his installation as the province’s 34th lieutenant governor on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024. Former Halifax mayor Mike Savage has been sworn in as Nova Scotia’s 34th lieutenant-governor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Doucette .
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Former Halifax mayor Mike Savage was sworn in Friday as Nova Scotia’s 34th lieutenant-governor during a ceremony at the provincial legislature.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Savage’s appointment as the King’s representative in Nova Scotia in October.

Savage, accompanied by his wife Darlene, was installed after taking the oath of office in the legislature’s ornate Red Room before a host of dignitaries, including Premier Tim Houston and Arthur J. LeBlanc, who had held the viceregal position since 2017.

In his address, Savage noted the presence of his two sisters and spoke of his late mother Margaret and his late father John Savage, a former Liberal premier of Nova Scotia in the 1990s.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“My late parents, John and Margaret, instilled in all of their children a deep appreciation for public service in every sense,” he said. “They recognized our good fortune and the importance of giving back through service to our families, friends and communities.”

Story continues below advertisement

Before his appointment by the prime minister, Savage served 12 years as mayor of Atlantic Canada’s largest city and announced in February that he would not seek re-election. Before becoming mayor, he was the MP for the federal riding of Dartmouth-Cole Harbour fro seven years.

Trending Now

“Having spent 20 years in elected office, part of it in the highly partisan atmosphere of Parliament and then in the less partisan role as mayor, I welcome this next stage as a non-political servant of the people,” Savage said.

Viceregal appointees generally serve five-year terms, although LeBlanc, Nova Scotia’s first Acadian lieutenant-governor, served for nearly seven-and-a-half years.

LeBlanc’s last official function took place on Thursday, when he presided over the swearing in of Houston’s new cabinet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices